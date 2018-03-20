RagingWire Opens New VA3 Data Center and Ashburn Data Center Campus in the Heart of Famed "Data Center Alley"

- Business Wire
RagingWire Data Centers, Inc., the premier data center provider in North America and its parent company NTT Communications (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), today announced the opening of its new Ashburn VA3 Data Center, a state-of-the-art facility with 245,000 square feet of space and 16 megawatts of critical power, located on RagingWireâs new Ashburn Data Center Campus.
âWith 16 megawatts available today at the new VA3 Data Center and massive scalability in our new Ashburn Data Center Campus, RagingWire has become the destination of choice for hyperscale, high-growth customers in the top data center market in the world,â said RagingWire President and CEO Doug Adams. âPlus our global reach enables our customers to extend their computing systems in Ashburn to data centers around the world for greater access and availability than ever before.â
The VA3 Data Center is RagingWireâs third data center in Ashburn, and the first building on RagingWireâs new Ashburn Data Center Campus, a 78-acre parcel of land that is planned to contain seven data centers with a total of 108 megawatts of critical load and over 1 million square feet of space on a highly secured location. Construction of the new Ashburn VA4 Data Center is underway on the Ashburn Data Center Campus and is expected to be completed in 2019. Pre-leasing of VA4 is available now for 16 megawatts of critical power and approximately 200,000 square feet of data center space, including approximately 15,000 square feet of office space, conference rooms, and lounges.
âCongratulations to RagingWire for opening the new VA3 Data Center and Ashburn Data Center Campus,â said Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at NTT Communications and Member of the Board for both NTT Communications and RagingWire. âThrough your innovation and execution, RagingWire has helped NTT Communications become one of the largest and most successful data center companies in the world.â
RagingWireâs Ashburn VA3 Data Center is designed for flexibility and scale, with options for dedicated electrical and mechanical infrastructure in each of its six private vaults, which can also be subdivided. The computer room white space features a column-free layout and high ceilings and doorways for optimal space management. For telecommunications, VA3 connects to RagingWireâs other two Ashburn data centers via a private fiber optic ring, and has three entry points for more than 25 carriers and cloud providers. For security, VA3 features a building-within-a-building design, iris scanners, intelligent high-definition video cameras that analyze suspicious behavior, anti-tailgate mantraps, an anti-climb perimeter fence, and a security gate that can stop a 15,000-pound truck traveling at 30 mph. Customer amenities include office space, conference rooms and lounges, a game room, exercise room, conference center, and secured outdoor patio.
RagingWireâs VA1, VA2 and VA3 data centers in Ashburn give customers a total of more than a half-million square feet of space and 44.4 megawatts of power in the most desirable data center location in the world. These Ashburn data centers are also connected with other RagingWire campuses in Dallas, Texas and Northern California near Silicon Valley, as well as to the companyâs global data center platform of over 140 data centers in more than 20 countries/regions operated under the Nexcenterâ¢ brand of NTT Communications.
About RagingWire Data Centers
RagingWire Data Centers designs, builds, and operates mission critical data centers that deliver 100% availability, high-density power, flexible configurations, carrier neutral connectivity, and superior customer service. The company has 113 megawatts of critical IT power spread across 1.5 million square feet of data center infrastructure in Ashburn, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Northern California with significant growth plans in these locations and other top North American data center markets. As part of the NTT Communications group, RagingWire is one of the largest wholesale data center providers in the world with a global network of 140 data centers in 20 countries and regions operated by NTT Communications under the Nexcenterâ¢ brand, and one of the most financially strong companies in the data center industry. For more information visit www.ragingwire.com.
About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the companyâs worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal Oneâ¢ VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communicationsâ solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO, and NTT DATA.
www.ntt.com
