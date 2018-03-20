330 43

Favorable safety profile of Pradaxa®(dabigatran etexilate) confirmed in large prospective real-world analysis

20/03/2018 - 13:55

New data from one of the largest prospective ongoing global studies examining the use of oral antithrombotics for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation (AF) in clinical practice, GLORIATM-AF, were presented at the EHRA 2018, the annual congress of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA).1,2 The registry examined two-year safety and effectiveness outcomes of nearly 5,000 AF patients treated with dabigatran (marketed as PradaxaÂ®). Results of the completed Phase II of GLORIATM-AF,1 presented during the âLate-breaking science â Registriesâ session, showed low rates of major bleeding (0.97%) and stroke (0.65%). These findings confirm the sustained safety and effectiveness of dabigatran and are highly consistent with the long-term safety profile observed in other real-world evidence, as well as in randomised clinical trials.

âLong-term, âreal-worldâ data are important to cardiologists as they help build a bigger picture of how an antithrombotic medication works in daily clinical practice,â commented Gregory Y H Lip, MD, Co-Chair of the GLORIATM-AF Steering Committee. âThe results from the second phase of GLORIATM-AF underline the safety and effectiveness of dabigatran, which is reassuring for physicians treating patients with atrial fibrillation.â

In an additional analysis from GLORIATM-AF2 the safety of uninterrupted dabigatran for patients undergoing cardiovascular (CV) interventions was evaluated. The rates of major bleeding and stroke/ systemic embolism were very low, i.e. one major bleed and one systemic embolic event occurred in 412 CV interventions that were performed with uninterrupted dabigatran.

âFrom the first clinical trials such as RE-LYÂ® and RELY-ABLEÂ®, through to numerous real-world studies, both supported by and independent from Boehringer Ingelheim, we get an absolute, consistent picture of the favorable safety of dabigatran,â commented Professor JÃ¶rg Kreuzer, Vice President Medicine, Therapeutic Area Cardiovascular, Boehringer Ingelheim. âRecent clinical trials in specific settings like RE-CIRCUITTM,3 with dabigatran in AF patients undergoing cardio ablation, again demonstrated the superior safety of PradaxaÂ® compared to standard-of-care. The prospective, long-term data for dabigatran from GLORIATM-AF now add one further piece to complete this picture with profound real-world evidence.â

AF is the most common cardiac rhythm disorder worldwide, with numbers expected to rise in the coming years.4 Overall, people diagnosed with AF have a five-fold increased risk of stroke,5 which occurs when a blood clot blocks a vessel in the brain. Each year three million patients suffer AF-related strokes.6,7

