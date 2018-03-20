330 43

HFF Announces ?110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopmentof Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain

20/03/2018 - 13:55

- Business Wire

HFF Real Estate Limited (HFF) announces the â¬110 million first mortgage financing for the acquisition and redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia, a 400-key, luxury seafront resort in Andalusiaâs coastal area of Estepona, Spain.

The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, Ikos International, to place the five-year, floating-rate loan with Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group. Loan proceeds will be used to acquire an existing hotel and institute a property improvement plan that includes reconstructing and refurbishing all existing hotel rooms, enhancing the arrival and lobby experience, expanding and repurposing the public spaces and rebranding the asset to the Infinite Lifestyle concept of the Ikos Resorts brand.

Created only three years ago, Ikos Resorts is an innovative owner-operator of luxury all-inclusive resorts throughout the Mediterranean that currently manages two operating properties in Greece with two others being delivered in May 2018 and May 2019, respectively. Ikos Resortsâ existing properties, Ikos Oceania and Ikos Olivia, have been ranked No. 1 and No. 3 best all-inclusive resorts in the world in 2017 according to TripAdvisor and are also ranked as the top two all-inclusive resorts in the Mediterranean. Ikos Andalusia, which will be the fifth hotel within the Ikos Resortsâ platform, is the ventureâs inaugural resort in Spain.

The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower included director Brad Greenway and managing director Edward Daubeney.

âAs HFF continues to strategically grow our platform across Western Europe with the completion of our first transaction in the Spanish market, we have been fortunate to work in partnership with best-in-class owners and operators of commercial real estate,â Greenway said.

âIkos Resorts are market leaders within the hospitality space in Europe, and HFF is very excited to be a part of their continued global growth,â Daubeney added.

âHFF has supported us very effectively at a decisive moment in our development,â said Andreas Andreadis and Mathieu Guillemin, managing partners of Ikos International. âThey have assisted us in raising competitive and flexible financing with Starwood whom we believe will be a strong long-term partner throughout our future developments.â

IKOS INTERNATIONAL

Ikos International, established in 2018, by main shareholders Andreas Andreadis, Mathieu Guillemin, Oaktree Capital Management LP, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Hermes GPE and two family offices has responsibility for the international expansion of Ikos Resorts, a leading European luxury hospitality company with in excess of 1,800 rooms being owned and operated or under development, recognized with multiple international travel awards and accolades, such as the WorldÂ´s Best All-Inclusive by Trip Advisorâs Travellers Choice awards.

