Ghostbusters World with Google Maps API Featured During Google Keynote at GDC 2018

The recently announced Ghostbusters World, developed in collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment Consumer Products, Ghost Corps and publisher FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), was featured today on stage during the Google Keynote at the Game Developers Conference 2018. The new gameplay video will also be on display at the Google booth on the expo floor March 21-23. Created with Maps API technology, Ghostbusters World features state-of-the-art augmented reality in the map-based game where players can suit up to patrol their neighborhoods and bust their favorite Ghostbusters ghosts!
Drop by the Google booth or click here (LINK) to check out the new gameplay video.
Battle and capture hundreds of new and familiar ghosts in Ghostbusters World, launching everywhere on iOS and Android devices later this year. If you ainât afraid of no ghosts and want to keep track of news and updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
More information and assets can be found at: www.ghostbustersworld.com.
ABOUT FOURTHIRTYTHREE INC.
FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) is a mobile game publishing corporation. Founded in 2009, 4:33 received the first Presidentâs Game Award among mobile titles with Blade for Kakao. Other titles such as âThree Kingdoms Bladeâ, âHero for Kakaoâ, âLost Kingdomâ are also well known hit titles. In 2018, âDC Unchainedâ, âBattle Boomâ, âBoxing Starâ are set for launch. For more information, please visit http://www.433.co.kr.
ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPEâs global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; television production, acquisition and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPEâs Motion Picture Group includes film labels Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.
ABOUT GHOST CORPS
Ghost Corps, Inc., a subsidiary of Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc., is focused on expanding the Ghostbusters brand with live-action feature films, animated motion pictures, television, merchandise, and other new entertainment products. Ghost Corps is headquartered on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, Calif.
