Accudyne Industries Selects LTI as its IT Infrastructure & SecurityManagement Partner

20/03/2018 - 12:55

- Business Wire

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been selected by Accudyne Industries, LLC (Accudyne Industries) as the transformation partner to provide IT Infrastructure & Security Management Services. Accudyne Industries is a leading global provider of precision engineered, process-critical and technologically advanced flow control systems and industrial compressors.

Accudyneâs businesses support complex, large-scale installations within oil and gas, energy, petrochemical, chemical, industrial manufacturing, construction, mining, and water and wastewater treatment industries. Accudyne chose LTI as its consulting and IT services partner to enhance end-user experience while attaining flexibility and scalability across its business landscape. LTI will provide services leveraging an intelligent, global, managed services engagement model supported by a command and security operations center.

Frank DeArmas, Chief Information Officer, Accudyne Industries, said, âAccudyne has embarked upon this initiative to enable technology led operations transformation and to improve end-user satisfaction. LTI understood our needs early on, and provided a comprehensive solution that meets our current and future needs. I have experienced LTIâs capabilities and customer centricity in the past and look forward to partnering again to improve the way we service our customers."

Rohit Kedia, Chief Business Officer, LTI, said, "A scalable and secure technology intrastructure is the foundation for all modern businesses. WeÂ´re excited to partner with Accudyne Industries on this IT transformation and our customized digital proposition will improve agility and efficiency of operations."

LTI has a proven track record of accelerating digital transformation across industries with itâs Mosaic platform and a strong partner ecosystem.

About Accudyne Industries:

Accudyne Industries is a global provider of precision-engineered flow control and compressor systems responsible for powering the worldâs most economically vital industries. These process-critical machines deliver unflagging performance in incredibly demanding environments, giving confidence to the mission of their customers. Today, Accudyne is powered by more than 2,800 employees at 13 manufacturing facilities. For more information, visit www.accudyneindustries.com.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTIâs Mosaic platformÂ enablingÂ theirÂ mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives usÂ unrivaledÂ real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day,Â our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improveÂ theÂ effectiveness of their business and technology operations,Â and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more atÂ www.Lntinfotech.comÂ or follow us at @LTI_Global.

