FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the launch of the FLIR ThermiCamâ¢ V2X, a thermal traffic sensor for the emerging vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology market. The FLIR V2X-enabled traffic sensor for urban traffic will allow vehicles and traffic infrastructure to communicate and share data in a system that aims to improve motorist, pedestrian, and bicyclist safety and efficiency.
V2X technology is an emerging crash avoidance system that relies on the communication of information between nearby vehicles and traffic infrastructure to warn drivers about potentially dangerous situations. In a V2X system, both the vehicles and infrastructure have communication units installed to transmit information. The FLIR ThermiCam V2X mounts on existing traffic signals and detects vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists at intersections using thermal imaging data. Utilizing dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) technology, vehicles transmit real-time speed and direction data, while the ThermiCam V2X communicates the presence of pedestrians and bicyclists, along with data from other vehicles.
The ThermiCam V2X can prioritize traffic signaling at busy intersections and arterial roads for emergency and public transport vehicles, ultimately improving traffic flow and safety for all drivers. Also, because the ThermiCam connects with existing city traffic systems, city traffic planners can future-proof traffic infrastructure and avoid major investments in retrofitting technology.
âAs car manufacturers design V2X technology into future vehicles, FLIR technology is being deployed today to ensure cities are ready for their arrival,â said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. âBy detecting pedestrians, bicycles, and vehicles in real time, while also enabling communication between vehicles and traffic infrastructure, FLIR ThermiCam V2X will play a critical role in improving the movement and safety of the worldâs roadways.â
FLIR will demonstrate the ThermiCam V2X sensor at Intertraffic 2018 in Amsterdam at booth #10.403, from March 20â23, 2018. The product is available for testing today, with general availability starting in the second half of 2018. For more about FLIRâs video detection and monitoring solutions for traffic applications, visit: United States: www.flir.com/traffic; Europe: www.flir.eu/traffic.
About FLIR Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIRâs vision is to be âThe Worldâs Sixth Senseâ by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visitÂ www.flir.comÂ and followÂ @flir.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements of opinion in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about FLIRÂ´s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in FLIRÂ´s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.
