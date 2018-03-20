FAA Approves AerTrakTM to Comply with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Operations Mandate

- Business Wire
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation of AerSaleÂ®âs AerTrakâ¢ system on Boeing 737 NG series aircraft (ST04009NY), to comply with the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Operations rule, a critical part of the agencyâs Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen). Beginning January 1, 2020, the FAA has mandated that aircraft operating in airspace defined by 14 CFR Â§ 91.225 must be equipped with an ADS-B Out system that meets the minimum performance requirements of 14 CFR Â§ 91.227.
ADS-B provides enhanced navigational accuracy using precise tracking via global positioning satellite (GPS) signals. Reducing risk and improving safety, the technology increases navigational coverage, especially in remote areas beyond radar range. Additionally, ADS-B enables more direct flight plans, thereby saving time, costs, and reducing emissions.
âAerTrak is a cost-effective ADS-B Out solution for operators of Boeing 737 NG aircraft fitted with any OEM transponder/MMR combination,â said Iso Nezaj, Chief Technical Officer at AerSale. âIts innovative design allows for seamless integration with most existing avionics and cockpit controls, and offers an easy path to ADS-B Out compliance. In the coming months, AerTrak will be expanded to cover to additional aircraft types.â
AerTrak kits include all necessary parts and can be installed by AerSaleâs technicians at any hangar around the world, typically requiring only three days of ground time. Lead time for ordering AerTrak is currently four weeks and allows operators to avoid potential installation facility backlogs, component shortages, and price premiums as the 2020 compliance deadline nears.
About AerSale
A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.
