IDEMIA: Easier Travel with the Biometric Innovations Presented at Passenger Terminal Expo (20?22 March 2018)

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has announced his attendance to Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) 2018, the worldâs biggest aviation industry exhibition. Bringing together all industry stakeholders, including airlines, airport operators and public authorities, PTE begins today and will be held in Stockholm until March 22nd.
As passenger numbers in airports continue to soar1, the need to manage flows efficiently coupled with particularly rigorous screening procedures, is becoming more strategic than ever. With its innovative Augmented Identity, IDEMIA provides a smoother passenger experience based on identification whilst ensuring that security requirements are respected.
In that context, IDEMIA today operates free-flow passenger solutions in several international airports through the world. For instance, Singapore Changi Airport, voted the worldâs best airport for the fifth consecutive year, recently chose IDEMIA for the provision of biometric identification and authentication services as passengers pass through the innovative Terminal 42.
A wide range of innovations is showcased on the IDEMIA booth illustrating our enhanced travel experience without stopping point whilst heading to your seat :
"Weâre delighted to be taking part in the next Passenger Terminal Expo as we know how much this international meeting matters to the main players in the aviation industry, who work hard every day to optimize personal travel around the world. IDEMIA is proud to present cutting-edge technologies that bring users a secure, innovative and fluid experience," says Philippe Barreau, Group Executive Vice President of the Citizen Identity & Public Security Business Units.
|Visit stand 422 to explore the world of Augmented Identity
IDEMIA speakers and demonstrators will be delighted to welcome you!
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, head to www.idemia.com. And follow us @IdemiaGroup on Twitter
1 2016: +6.3% to reach 3.7 billion and 700 new routes (source: IATA, February 2017)
2 https://www.idemia.com/press-release/idemia-technology-powering-world-premiere-free-passenger-flow-terminal-4-singapore-changi-airport-2017-11-15
