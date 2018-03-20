Shopping on Instagram Goes Global with Shopify

- Business Wire
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP), the leading multi-channel commerce platform, today announces its expanded integration with Instagram. The âshopping on Instagramâ feature that allows businesses to tag products in Instagram posts is now enabled for merchants in eight additional markets: UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil. This strategic expansion unlocks potential for Shopifyâs merchants to sell to Instagram users all over the world.
Instagram, a fun, popular photo-sharing app for mobile devices, is a great venue for Shopifyâs hundreds of thousands of merchants in categories such as fashion, jewelry, beauty, furniture and home decor to grow their customer base in a meaningful way. Riding on the successes from the earlier rollout for Shopifyâs U.S. merchants, the expanded integration will allow shoppers all over the world to experience this unique commerce feature on Instagram.
With the objective of helping our merchants reach more shoppers around the world, Shopify continues to invest in social commerce so brands and small businesses can sell to shoppers wherever they are. With its 500 million daily active users, Instagram is a natural integration alongside Shopifyâs other sales channels like Facebook, BuzzFeed, Pinterest and eBay, and will help brands leverage mobile to reach consumers around the world.
âShoppers around the world increasingly demand unique experiences that shorten the path to purchase, and the future of commerce will need to meet and exceed these evolving demands. We continue to partner and experiment with leading social platforms to support our merchants in reaching their customers wherever they are,â said Satish Kanwar, Vice President, Product, Shopify. âThe expanded collaboration with Instagram is indicative of our commitment to support our merchants in growing their business and reaching more customers globally.â
âWe know that people come to Instagram to be inspired and discover new products from businesses they love, and we want them to easily be able to learn more, consider and ultimately purchase those products. By integrating with Shopify, weâre giving even more businesses the ability to reach people at that moment of inspiration while making it easier for their potential customers to shop directly from Instagram,â said Susan Rose, Director of Product Marketing, Instagram.
Shopifyâs sales channel integration with Instagram allows merchants to sell directly to consumers through product tagging. This allows shoppers to discover and purchase products all within the app itself, shortening the path to purchase.
Shopping on Instagram is now available to merchants selling in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil. For more information visit: http://www.shopify.com/blogs/blog/shopping-on-instagram
About Shopify
Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 600,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Red Bull, Nestle, Rebecca Minkoff, Kylie Cosmetics, and many more.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319006186/en/
El centrocampista francés Paul Pogba afirmó que sería un placer jugar con el brasileño Neymar, a quien definió como "la alegría en el …
La Junta de Distrito de Hortaleza ha decidido hoy, con los votos a favor de Ahora Madrid y PSOE, elevar a la Junta de Gobierno del …
Un hipopótamo que se había fugado de un circo que se encontraba instalado en la localidad pacense de La Garrovilla ha sido devuelto a …
Un equipo de fútbol encierra múltiples caras que se alejan, al menos en apariencia, de lo que se desarrolla en el terreno de juego. …
La sanidad pública madrileña llevará a cabo este miércoles 21 de marzo la primera de sus dos jornadas de huelga convocadas en …
La Federación Española de Rugby ha presentado este martes una reclamación formal ante los organismos World Rugby y Rugby Europe, …
Instituciones Penitenciarias ha desmentido que se le hayan solicitado informes médicos sobre el exconsejero de Interior de la Generalitat …
Por todos es conocido que el Real Madrid pretende hacerse con los servicios de Neymar. El brasileño, sin embargo, no es el único en la …
Roberto Román 'Tito', futbolista del Leganés, opinó que el técnico Asier Garitano saldrá a final de temporada del conjunto blanquiazul …
La Audiencia Nacional ha dado tres días de plazo al rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtònyc, para presentar alegaciones sobre la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Cinco saunas europeas de lujo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens