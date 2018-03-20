ESSENZIALED Recessed & Linear Lamps Have Adopted Seoul Semiconductor´s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs

- Business Wire
Seoul Semiconductor, a global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which implement light closest to the spectrum of natural sunlight, has been adopted for luminaires from ESSENZIALED, including the Spottone and Mood Series luminaires.
Marino Bertazza, CEO and founder of ESSENZIALED, explained, âSunLike technology delivers a superior color rendering index, with a spectrum that closely matches that of natural sunlight. Our customers appreciate the quality of light and the visual comfort delivered by SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs.â
According to Caleb Won, executive VP of global marketing at Seoul Semiconductor, âESSENZIALEDâs choice of SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs will achieve synergy effects and contribute to the increase application of natural light LEDs.â
About TRI-R technology
SunLikeÂ Series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed by Seoul Semiconductor and Toshiba Materials. The combination of Seoul Semiconductorâs optical semiconductor technology and Toshiba Materialsâ TRI-R Technology produces light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd.
About ESSENZIALED
ESSENZIALED LED Lighting designs and produces LED lighting systems from custom designs made in Italy. ESSENZIALED is a trademark with thirty years of experience in electronics to create light shapes with the most advanced LED technology and a special focus on design, light quality, and customization. The use of the latest generation of materials and the constant search for more efficient solutions enables the company to provide a wide range of products that meet multiple lighting and aesthetic needs. Thanks to a specialized team, ESSENZIALED is able to follow the customer from the lighting design projects to the supply of custom lighting products.
Made in Italy, ESSENZIALED features installation consultancy that interfaces with architects, designers and system engineers to develop innovative technologies and craftsmanship to create creative and flexible lighting devices suited to any type of environment, including shops, jewelers, hotels, homes, and offices.
ESSENZIALED delivers the creativity that gives birth to new forms of light with emotion and invention. Focusing on energy-saving design ideas, ESSENZIALED has developed a products that combine innovative technologies and artisan vocation, available in single pieces or limited edition products. Each project by ESSENZIALED includes global customer support and constant consulting with lighting designers, architects and interior designers. ESSENZIALED provides solutions for every aspect of the lighting projects, from lighting to electronics, from system management to decorative design, to installation.
For more information ESSENZIALED, please visit http://www.essenzialed.it
About Seoul Semiconductor:
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike â delivering the worldâs best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP â a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; NanoDriver Series â the worldâs smallest 24W DC LED Drivers; Acrich, the worldÂ´s first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, includes all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC.
For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com
# Trademarks
WICOP and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
