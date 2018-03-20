330 43

YuppTV Awarded Rights for Vivo-IPL 2018 for Australia, ContinentalEurope and South East Asia

As the most awaited event of the year, the Vivo-IPL 2018, which is Season 11 of the worldâs biggest T20 tournament, approaches, cricket fans have yet another reason to rejoice! YuppTV, the worldâs leading OTT brand for South-Asian content, has announced that it has awarded the exclusive digital & television media rights for Vivo-IPL 2018 by Star India for Europe, South America, South East Asian countries, and non-exclusive rights for Australia.

Scheduled to take place from 7 April to 27 May 2018, the Vivo-IPL 2018, the biggest and most eagerly awaited cricketing extravaganza in a decade of IPL history,Â will witness eight teams playing this season including Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals that are back in action after serving two years of suspension. With the enormous anticipation and such high stakes in the offing and an exciting line-up of teams, cricket fans the world over have the perfect window to catch every swing and ball of the Vivo-IPL 2018, thanks to the YuppTV app.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, said, âBy bagging the exclusive digital media rights for the Vivo-IPL 2018, we are enabling live, on-the-go access to the cricket tournament for our users. Our endeavor is to provide them with seamless, real-time access to all the matches and allow our viewers from across different geographical boundaries to watch their favorite teams in action on their preferred device!â

Cricket lovers in Europe, South America, South East Asian countries and Australia can catch all the action from the Vivo-IPL 2018 on YuppTV www.yupptv.com or via the YuppTV app on their smart TVs, smart Blu-ray players, streaming media players, gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets.

About YuppTV:

YuppTV is one of the worldâs largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 300+ TV channels, 5000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages. YuppTV, received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR for investing in the media and entertainment sector, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. Emerald Media is led by industry veterans Rajesh Kamat and Paul Aiello, supported by an experienced team of investment and operating executives. The platform primarily focuses on providing growth capital to media, entertainment and digital media companies. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

YuppTV has 25000 hours of entertainment content catalogued in its library, while nearly 2500 hours of new on-demand content (including catch up content) is added to the YuppTV platform every day. It also offers YuppFlix, a movie on demand streaming service for Expat Market and has recently launched YuppTV Originals to bring forth unconventional story telling in collaboration with the top talent from the movie industry. YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for Indians living abroad and the largest Internet TV platform from premium content availability in India. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian SmartTV app, and it also boasts of 14.5 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user rating.

