Bajaj Electricals Showcases ´Smart Indoors and Connected Outdoors´ atLight + Building 2018

Bajaj Electricals Limited, Indiaâs leading player in consumer durables, fans, lighting and engineering projects, participates in worldâs leading trade fair Light + Building 2018 at Frankfurt, Germany from March 18th-23rd, 2018. Bajaj Electricals is featuring its smart solutions at Stall D10 in outdoor arena-Agora.
Based on the key theme of âSmart Indoors and Connected Outdoorsâ, the stall demonstrates the connection between indoors and outdoors through cloud computing. With almost eight decades of experience and expertise in lighting solutions and luminaires, Bajaj Electricals has a host of products exhibited at the trade fair ranging from smart indoor lights for home, commercial and industrial spaces to smart outdoor lights, sensor-based light, smart poles and various integrated building management systems.
Bajaj Electricals has been a household name in India and has played a key role in governmentâs initiatives of rural electrification mission. Apart from that, it has been instrumental in illuminating the key landscapes in India adding to its architectural aesthetics. It is also a pioneer in providing turnkey lighting solutions for developing smart cities in India. The stall has a perfect amalgamation of style, digitalisation and comfort and serves as a one-stop solution for multiple automated integrated solutions.
Speaking about the event, Mr. Anant Bajaj, JMD, Bajaj Electricals, said, âWe are extremely proud to be exhibiting at the worldâs largest trade fair for light and building services technology. The fair not only gives us an opportunity to showcase our diverse range of technologically advanced products and offerings to the world, but also we get to discover and adapt to rapidly-evolving technologies. With an ultimate objective to stay ahead of market and to give good experience and value to our customers, we intend to participate in all the possible events which aid in rediscovering ourselves.â
Bajaj Electricals has established an integrated R&D Centre âAB SQUAREâ with an aim to drive innovation; and incorporate best of engineering and technology practices to create cutting edge technology across its business verticals. Recently âAB SQUAREâ was certified with Platinum status for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) which is the highest Green Building Standard for its design, operation and maintenance.
About Bajaj Electricals Limited
Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL), a globally renowned and trusted company, with a turnaround of US $ 672 mn (FY16-17), is a part of "Bajaj Group". Bajaj Electricals business is spread acrossâConsumer Products (Appliances, Fans, Lighting), Exports, Luminaires and EPC (Illumination, Transmission Towers and Power Distribution). Bajaj Electricals has 19 branch offices spread in different parts of the country besides being supported by a chain of distributors, authorised dealers, retail outlets, exclusive showrooms called âBajaj Worldâ and approximately 462 customer care centers. BEL also has a presence in the hi-end range of appliances with brands like Platini and Morphy Richards in India.
Recent Awards & Accolades
Details of Press Conference at Light + Building:
Venue: Apropos
Hall 3C; West Side
Date: 19th March, 2018
Timing: 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm
