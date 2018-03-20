330 43

Bajaj Electricals Showcases ´Smart Indoors and Connected Outdoors´ atLight + Building 2018

Bajaj Electricals Limited, Indiaâs leading player in consumer durables, fans, lighting and engineering projects, participates in worldâs leading trade fair Light + Building 2018 at Frankfurt, Germany from March 18th-23rd, 2018. Bajaj Electricals is featuring its smart solutions at Stall D10 in outdoor arena-Agora.

Based on the key theme of âSmart Indoors and Connected Outdoorsâ, the stall demonstrates the connection between indoors and outdoors through cloud computing. With almost eight decades of experience and expertise in lighting solutions and luminaires, Bajaj Electricals has a host of products exhibited at the trade fair ranging from smart indoor lights for home, commercial and industrial spaces to smart outdoor lights, sensor-based light, smart poles and various integrated building management systems.

Bajaj Electricals has been a household name in India and has played a key role in governmentâs initiatives of rural electrification mission. Apart from that, it has been instrumental in illuminating the key landscapes in India adding to its architectural aesthetics. It is also a pioneer in providing turnkey lighting solutions for developing smart cities in India. The stall has a perfect amalgamation of style, digitalisation and comfort and serves as a one-stop solution for multiple automated integrated solutions.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Anant Bajaj, JMD, Bajaj Electricals, said, âWe are extremely proud to be exhibiting at the worldâs largest trade fair for light and building services technology. The fair not only gives us an opportunity to showcase our diverse range of technologically advanced products and offerings to the world, but also we get to discover and adapt to rapidly-evolving technologies. With an ultimate objective to stay ahead of market and to give good experience and value to our customers, we intend to participate in all the possible events which aid in rediscovering ourselves.â

Bajaj Electricals has established an integrated R&D Centre âAB SQUAREâ with an aim to drive innovation; and incorporate best of engineering and technology practices to create cutting edge technology across its business verticals. Recently âAB SQUAREâ was certified with Platinum status for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) which is the highest Green Building Standard for its design, operation and maintenance.

About Bajaj Electricals Limited

Bajaj Electricals Limited (BEL), a globally renowned and trusted company, with a turnaround of US $ 672 mn (FY16-17), is a part of "Bajaj Group". Bajaj Electricals business is spread acrossâConsumer Products (Appliances, Fans, Lighting), Exports, Luminaires and EPC (Illumination, Transmission Towers and Power Distribution). Bajaj Electricals has 19 branch offices spread in different parts of the country besides being supported by a chain of distributors, authorised dealers, retail outlets, exclusive showrooms called âBajaj Worldâ and approximately 462 customer care centers. BEL also has a presence in the hi-end range of appliances with brands like Platini and Morphy Richards in India.

Recent Awards & Accolades

âPOOGI Awardâ, TOCICO International Conference 2017, Berlin, Germany

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certificate, The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) to Bajaj Electricals R&D Centre - âAB SQUAREâ Navi Mumbai, India

The SEAD Global Efficiency Medal for Outdoor Lighting 2017, Paris, France

Details of Press Conference at Light + Building:

Venue: Apropos

Hall 3C; West Side

Date: 19th March, 2018

Timing: 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm

