Louis Chevrolet Watch Company launches the Chrono-Tour BitcoinSpecial Edition

- Business Wire
Code name: Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition â Launch: 20/03/2018 â 14.00 GMT
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005285/en/
(Photo: Louis Chevrolet Swiss Watches)
Event! Louis Chevrolet Swiss Watches launches a Swiss Made automatic chronograph dedicated only to Bitcoin owners. An exclusive and limited-edition series to symbolise and affirm the unique sales channel chosen by the brand: its e-commerce store.
Each Louis Chevrolet Chrono Tour Bitcoin Special Edition will be Unique
Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition, a well-thought-out stylish design, elegantly bringing the Bitcoin to the forefront. In addition to a specific dial, a Bitcoin logo textured around a printed circuit board will be inserted into the back glass. This gives a technological holographic effect while highlighting the mechanics of the watch. The background will be personalised with a laser and will indicate the purchase price in Bitcoins at the exact moment of the purchase of the watch.
Only 99 owners will have the privilege to wear this Swiss Made automatic watch, with a multi-layered dial and a ValjouxÂ 7750 movement. The reference price based in Swiss Francs is set at 2,500.
Louis Chevrolet in a nutshell
Louis Chevrolet Watch Company brings together the know-how of the Swiss Jura, Louisâ place of origin. Thanks to the experience and traditions of the region, the company fully controls the manufacturing process. The technical and aesthetic features of our watches are developed in our own workshops. We manufacture most of our exterior watch parts and also decorate all our movements internally. Our process ends with the assembly and control of our timepieces.
www.louischevrolet.ch
Press Kit: https://web.babbler.fr/brand/show/5146-louis-chevrolet-swiss-watches#/
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51773986&lang=en
El centrocampista francés Paul Pogba afirmó que sería un placer jugar con el brasileño Neymar, a quien definió como "la alegría en el …
La Junta de Distrito de Hortaleza ha decidido hoy, con los votos a favor de Ahora Madrid y PSOE, elevar a la Junta de Gobierno del …
Un hipopótamo que se había fugado de un circo que se encontraba instalado en la localidad pacense de La Garrovilla ha sido devuelto a …
Un equipo de fútbol encierra múltiples caras que se alejan, al menos en apariencia, de lo que se desarrolla en el terreno de juego. …
La sanidad pública madrileña llevará a cabo este miércoles 21 de marzo la primera de sus dos jornadas de huelga convocadas en …
La Federación Española de Rugby ha presentado este martes una reclamación formal ante los organismos World Rugby y Rugby Europe, …
Instituciones Penitenciarias ha desmentido que se le hayan solicitado informes médicos sobre el exconsejero de Interior de la Generalitat …
Por todos es conocido que el Real Madrid pretende hacerse con los servicios de Neymar. El brasileño, sin embargo, no es el único en la …
Roberto Román 'Tito', futbolista del Leganés, opinó que el técnico Asier Garitano saldrá a final de temporada del conjunto blanquiazul …
La Audiencia Nacional ha dado tres días de plazo al rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtònyc, para presentar alegaciones sobre la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Cinco saunas europeas de lujo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens