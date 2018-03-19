New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 MillionPeople Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

- Business Wire
Procter & Gambleâs (P&G) non-profit Childrenâs Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program and National Geographic are raising awareness about the global water crisis with the release of a new documentary and national survey in conjunction with World Water Day. The documentary, titled âThe Power of Clean Water,â follows the lives of three women and their families, providing a first-hand perspective on the daily challenges of accessing clean drinking water. As the film progresses, viewers witness how P&Gâs Purifier of Water packets, distributed by partners ChildFund in Indonesia, CARE International in Kenya and World Vision in Mexico, have helped transform these communities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005689/en/
P&G conducted a survey* to understand AmericansÂ´ level of awareness and concern with the global water crisis and its effects. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Global awareness of the water crisis is growing, but in the U.S., many are still unaware of how many people struggle with the daily reality of not having access to clean water, something P&G sought to explore by commissioning a new survey to be released along with the documentary. Survey findings show that most consumers are concerned about the safety of their drinking water, but do not know that approximately 1 in 10 people around the world lack access to clean drinking water. In addition, one-in-four underestimate the number of people who die each year because of waterborne illnesses.
Survey findings further highlighted that Americans are largely unaware of the progress that has been made to date to address the global water crisis. Nearly 70 percent of respondents believe that the crisis has stayed the same or gotten worse, with almost one in four saying that the problem has become much worse. In reality, the global effort to solve the crisis is working. 2.6 billion peopleÂ have gainedÂ access toÂ clean water in the last 25 years but there are stillÂ 844Â million people yet to reach.
P&Gâs Chief Brand Officer, Marc Pritchard, shared the survey findings today in advance of the first screening of âThe Power of Clean Waterâ on March 21. âIn some parts of the world, we take for granted the availability of clean water. People in countries like Mexico, Indonesia and Kenya struggle with finding clean water to drink. And without clean drinking water, itâs much harder to keep their children healthy, have them get an education and provide a better life for their families,â Pritchard said. âOur goal, in partnering with National Geographic, is to share these stories about the power of clean water and to inspire others to make a difference and become a part of the solution.â
âAt National Geographic, we believe that great storytelling can spark curiosity, help solve big problems, and push the boundaries of what we already know,â said Jill Cress, chief marketing officer of National Geographic Partners. âThis documentary reflects the very real and powerful stories of people whose lives have been impacted by programs that provide access to clean drinking water, and we are proud to join P&G to continue to drive awareness around this pressing issue and reach others in need.â
The P&G CSDW Program, which started in 2004, works with more than 150 partners and organizations to provide water purification technology to communities that lack clean drinking water. To date, the CSDW Program has delivered more than 13 billion liters of clean water to people who need it most.
To learn more about the P&G CSDW Program, visit www.csdw.org. To view all the video highlights of the documentary, visit this playlist. The full documentary will be available at this site on March 22.
To view the infographics with the survey data, click here.
The survey referenced in this press release was conducted online by Research & Data Insights (RDI) with 1,000 U.S. consumers over the age of 18 from February 1 â 3, 2018.
*******
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including AlwaysÂ®, Ambi PurÂ®, ArielÂ®, BountyÂ®, CharminÂ®, CrestÂ®, DawnÂ®, DownyÂ®, FairyÂ®, FebrezeÂ®, GainÂ®, GilletteÂ®, Head & ShouldersÂ®, LenorÂ®, OlayÂ®, Oral-BÂ®, PampersÂ®, PanteneÂ®, SK-IIÂ®, TideÂ®, VicksÂ®, and WhisperÂ®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
About National Geographic Partners
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographicâs media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; childrenâs media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers â¦ and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005689/en/
Nuestras caras transmiten nuestros sentimientos en colores vivos, incluso cuando no movemos un músculo, según concluye un estudio sobre las …
El delantero del Real Madrid Karim Benzema no quiere reconciliarse con Mathieu Valbuena. Así se desprende del claro mensaje que ha mandado …
Volkswagen ha desvelado las primeras imágenes del I.D. R Pikes Peak, el prototipo deportivo 100% eléctrico con el que el fabricante germano …
El curso 17/18 está casi finiquitado para el Manchester United de Jose Mourinho. Los 'red devils', después de su eliminación en octavos de …
El Bayern Múnich no dejará marchar al polaco Robert Lewandowski a finales de esta temporada, independientemente de la cantidad que ofrezcan …
Cuatro meses de trabajo, 150 técnicos e ingenieros, 60 test y 30.000 kilómetros en condiciones extremas. Esos son, grosso modo, los …
El ciclista español Óscar Sevilla, del Team Medellín, sufrió una fractura en la muñeca derecha al ser asaltado el domingo por varios …
El central de la Juventus Giorgio Chiellini causó baja en la concentración de la selección italiana para los amistosos ante Argentina e …
Yann Arnaud, uno de los acróbatas del conocido Circo del Sol, ha fallecido este sábado por la noche mientras actuaba en Tampa, Florida. …
La Mesa del Parlament ha tramitado este lunes la reforma de Ley de la Presidencia de la Generalitat impulsada por JxCat que busca que la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Un viaje (gratis) al desierto Negev
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens