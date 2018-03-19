Intuit´s Open Platform Strategy Transforms How QuickBooks Online Accountant Users Serve Their Clients

- Business Wire
Delivering on its open platform approach to provide seamless integrations across an ecosystem of accounting-focused solutions, Intuit (Nasdaq:INTU) today announced that QuickBooks Online Accountant (QBOA) now allows accounting professionals to manage all of their clients â even those that donât use QuickBooks â within the product. This innovation is now available globally for QBOA users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and France. It enables accountants to organize and view client information, notes and details in one consolidated place â meaning fewer headaches, missed deadlines and confusion.
âWith this new capability, QBOA continues to evolve as the one place for our accounting and tax professionals to meet the needs of all their clients, no matter what accounting product or spreadsheet tool they use,â said Rich Preece, leader of the Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self Employed Group at Intuit. âWeâre pleased our open platform strategy continues to provide value and helps meet the practice management needs of all our accounting partners â regardless of the products used by their client base.â
This latest QBOA enhancement is yet another proof point in Intuitâs open platform approach, which ensures that different solutions work together seamlessly, providing accounting and tax professionals with the vital information and insights they need, when they need them to help their small business and self-employed clients thrive.
QBOA users can add their non-QuickBooks clients in two ways. The first is to simply click on the âAdd clientâ button located on the QBOA home page, enter the clientâs contact information and select âno subscription right now.â The second option is called âQuick add,â which enables accountants to add non-QuickBooks clients in three clicks while in the process of creating workflows to manage that client. Accountants click on the Work tab within QBOA, select âCreate projectâ or âCreate client request,â and then click â+Add newâ to create a new project or request for their client. The new client task will be added to the accountantâs practice management dashboard so the firm can engage and manage client work immediately.
Once a non-QuickBooks client is added to the accountantâs QBOA client list, the accountant can then add client notes as well as create, assign and track projects and tasks for that client in the same way they can for their QuickBooks Online clients. The accountant can also send client requests for source documents, such as bank statements, through QuickBooks Online Accountant as well as store those documents within QBOA.
The result is a complete client list within the QuickBooks Online Accountant client dashboard from where accounting professionals can track, monitor and perform tasks from one place to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
