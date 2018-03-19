330 43

Intuit´s Open Platform Strategy Transforms How QuickBooks Online Accountant Users Serve Their Clients

19/03/2018 - 14:05

- Business Wire

Delivering on its open platform approach to provide seamless integrations across an ecosystem of accounting-focused solutions, Intuit (Nasdaq:INTU) today announced that QuickBooks Online Accountant (QBOA) now allows accounting professionals to manage all of their clients â even those that donât use QuickBooks â within the product. This innovation is now available globally for QBOA users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and France. It enables accountants to organize and view client information, notes and details in one consolidated place â meaning fewer headaches, missed deadlines and confusion.

âWith this new capability, QBOA continues to evolve as the one place for our accounting and tax professionals to meet the needs of all their clients, no matter what accounting product or spreadsheet tool they use,â said Rich Preece, leader of the Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self Employed Group at Intuit. âWeâre pleased our open platform strategy continues to provide value and helps meet the practice management needs of all our accounting partners â regardless of the products used by their client base.â

This latest QBOA enhancement is yet another proof point in Intuitâs open platform approach, which ensures that different solutions work together seamlessly, providing accounting and tax professionals with the vital information and insights they need, when they need them to help their small business and self-employed clients thrive.

QBOA users can add their non-QuickBooks clients in two ways. The first is to simply click on the âAdd clientâ button located on the QBOA home page, enter the clientâs contact information and select âno subscription right now.â The second option is called âQuick add,â which enables accountants to add non-QuickBooks clients in three clicks while in the process of creating workflows to manage that client. Accountants click on the Work tab within QBOA, select âCreate projectâ or âCreate client request,â and then click â+Add newâ to create a new project or request for their client. The new client task will be added to the accountantâs practice management dashboard so the firm can engage and manage client work immediately.

Once a non-QuickBooks client is added to the accountantâs QBOA client list, the accountant can then add client notes as well as create, assign and track projects and tasks for that client in the same way they can for their QuickBooks Online clients. The accountant can also send client requests for source documents, such as bank statements, through QuickBooks Online Accountant as well as store those documents within QBOA.

The result is a complete client list within the QuickBooks Online Accountant client dashboard from where accounting professionals can track, monitor and perform tasks from one place to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

For more information, please visit https://quickbooks.intuit.com/accountants/online/.

About Intuit

Intuitâs mission is toÂ PowerÂ ProsperityÂ Around theÂ World.Â ItsÂ global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks,Â MintÂ andÂ Turbo,Â are designed toÂ empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses toÂ improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions.Â Intuitâs innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions servesÂ partners andÂ 46 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one.Â ForÂ the latest news and in-depth informationÂ about Intuit and its brands,Â visitÂ Intuit.com andÂ follow onÂ Facebook.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005190/en/

PUBLICIDAD