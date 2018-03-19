330 43

FDA grants Fast Track designation to nintedanib for the treatment of systemic sclerosis with associated interstitial lung disease

Boehringer Ingelheim announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to nintedanib for the treatment of systemic sclerosis with associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). The FDA’s Fast Track designation facilitates the development of new therapies that treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet medical need in an effort to get treatments to those in need sooner.

This designation is based on Boehringer Ingelheim’s Investigational New Drug application (IND) of nintedanib for the treatment of SSc-ILD and the anticipated efficacy and safety data from SENSCIS™ (Safety and Efficacy of Nintedanib in Systemic SClerosIS), a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled global Phase III trial. This pivotal study is fully enrolled, including more than 520 patients from 32 countries.

“This Fast Track designation is an encouraging step in our ongoing research and commitment to advancing care of those with systemic sclerosis with interstitial lung disease,” said Christopher Corsico, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Boehringer Ingelheim. “It is critical that we address the significant unmet medical need of those living with this disease and we are looking forward to working with the FDA to advance the development of this potential therapy.”

Annelise Rønnow, president of FESCA (The Federation of European Scleroderma Associations), added: “There are only very few drugs assessed in clinical trials for scleroderma with lung involvement – a devastating reality for people living with the disease. We appreciate that the FDA recognised the importance of the development in this field.”

Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is a rare disease characterized by the thickening and scarring of connective tissue of multiple organs in the body, typically affecting women between ages 25 and 55. Most people with the disease will develop some degree of lung scarring, or interstitial lung disease (ILD), which is the leading cause of death among people with systemic sclerosis.

Nintedanib, which is marketed as OFEV®, is approved for a rare lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and has been shown to slow disease progression as measured by annual rate of decline in lung function. Because SSc-ILD and IPF share similarities in how the underlying lung scarring, or fibrosis, forms in people with the disease, Boehringer Ingelheim is evaluating the impact of nintedanib on SSc-ILD.

