De Nora Showcases Innovative Water Treatment Products and ApplicationExpertise for its European Launch at IFAT Munich Exhibition, May 14-18

19/03/2018 - 13:05

- Business Wire

De Nora, a leading designer of safe, innovative, and sustainable water disinfection and oxidation, filtration and electrochlorination solutions, will be exhibiting at IFAT Munich from May 14-18. De Nora will showcase innovative new technologies and reliable pioneer products at booth A1.334 including Capital ControlsÂ® ozone systems, DE NORA TETRAâ¢ potable water, biological and tertiary wastewater filters and its ClorTecÂ®, SEACLORÂ® and SANILECÂ® electrochemical solutions. The biannual conference, which hosted 136,885 visitors from 169 countries in 2016, is the worldÂ´s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management.

âWe are highly anticipating IFAT Munich, where we can connect with current and potential partners from around the world and begin our exciting journey to bring our established products to new markets in Europe,â said Luca Buonerba, chief marketing and business development officer. âDe Nora has a 90-year history of innovation that weâve been applying to familiar brands in the water treatment sector. We will have a team of application experts in Munich to answer questions specific to disinfection, oxidation, filtration, and electrochlorination in a range of municipal and industrial applications.â

De Nora will demonstrate their water and wastewater capabilities with featured products including Capital ControlsÂ® ozone generators. Installed in more than 1,300 locations, this technology brings 48 years of design and installation experience across a range of disinfection and oxidation applications. DE NORA TETRAâ¢, a trusted brand in water and wastewater filtration, will be represented with its LPâ¢ and SNAP-TÂ® Blocks, which feature a patented design to maximize efficiency and reduce operational costs. The ClorTecÂ® DN is De Noraâs newest development of their on-site hypochlorite generating system - a cost-effective, reliable, and safe alternative disinfection treatment method. The Capital ControlsÂ® MicroChemÂ® 3 multi-parameter water analysis system will be analyzing samples at the booth.

De Nora is an Italian multinational leader in sustainable technologies offering energy saving products and water treatment solutions. Globally De Nora is the pre-eminent provider of electrodes for electrochemical processes and is among the leaders in technologies and processes for the filtration and disinfection of water.

