De Nora Showcases Innovative Water Treatment Products and ApplicationExpertise for its European Launch at IFAT Munich Exhibition, May 14-18

- Business Wire
De Nora, a leading designer of safe, innovative, and sustainable water disinfection and oxidation, filtration and electrochlorination solutions, will be exhibiting at IFAT Munich from May 14-18. De Nora will showcase innovative new technologies and reliable pioneer products at booth A1.334 including Capital ControlsÂ® ozone systems, DE NORA TETRAâ¢ potable water, biological and tertiary wastewater filters and its ClorTecÂ®, SEACLORÂ® and SANILECÂ® electrochemical solutions. The biannual conference, which hosted 136,885 visitors from 169 countries in 2016, is the worldÂ´s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management.
âWe are highly anticipating IFAT Munich, where we can connect with current and potential partners from around the world and begin our exciting journey to bring our established products to new markets in Europe,â said Luca Buonerba, chief marketing and business development officer. âDe Nora has a 90-year history of innovation that weâve been applying to familiar brands in the water treatment sector. We will have a team of application experts in Munich to answer questions specific to disinfection, oxidation, filtration, and electrochlorination in a range of municipal and industrial applications.â
De Nora will demonstrate their water and wastewater capabilities with featured products including Capital ControlsÂ® ozone generators. Installed in more than 1,300 locations, this technology brings 48 years of design and installation experience across a range of disinfection and oxidation applications. DE NORA TETRAâ¢, a trusted brand in water and wastewater filtration, will be represented with its LPâ¢ and SNAP-TÂ® Blocks, which feature a patented design to maximize efficiency and reduce operational costs. The ClorTecÂ® DN is De Noraâs newest development of their on-site hypochlorite generating system - a cost-effective, reliable, and safe alternative disinfection treatment method. The Capital ControlsÂ® MicroChemÂ® 3 multi-parameter water analysis system will be analyzing samples at the booth.
De Nora
De Nora is an Italian multinational leader in sustainable technologies offering energy saving products and water treatment solutions. Globally De Nora is the pre-eminent provider of electrodes for electrochemical processes and is among the leaders in technologies and processes for the filtration and disinfection of water.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005075/en/
Nuestras caras transmiten nuestros sentimientos en colores vivos, incluso cuando no movemos un músculo, según concluye un estudio sobre las …
El delantero del Real Madrid Karim Benzema no quiere reconciliarse con Mathieu Valbuena. Así se desprende del claro mensaje que ha mandado …
Volkswagen ha desvelado las primeras imágenes del I.D. R Pikes Peak, el prototipo deportivo 100% eléctrico con el que el fabricante germano …
El curso 17/18 está casi finiquitado para el Manchester United de Jose Mourinho. Los 'red devils', después de su eliminación en octavos de …
El Bayern Múnich no dejará marchar al polaco Robert Lewandowski a finales de esta temporada, independientemente de la cantidad que ofrezcan …
Cuatro meses de trabajo, 150 técnicos e ingenieros, 60 test y 30.000 kilómetros en condiciones extremas. Esos son, grosso modo, los …
El ciclista español Óscar Sevilla, del Team Medellín, sufrió una fractura en la muñeca derecha al ser asaltado el domingo por varios …
El central de la Juventus Giorgio Chiellini causó baja en la concentración de la selección italiana para los amistosos ante Argentina e …
Yann Arnaud, uno de los acróbatas del conocido Circo del Sol, ha fallecido este sábado por la noche mientras actuaba en Tampa, Florida. …
La Mesa del Parlament ha tramitado este lunes la reforma de Ley de la Presidencia de la Generalitat impulsada por JxCat que busca que la …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Un viaje (gratis) al desierto Negev
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens