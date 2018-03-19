Sabio Raises the Game for Customer Experience With Bright UK Acquisition

- Business Wire
Customer experience solutions specialist Sabio has announced that it has acquired Bright UK Limited, the customer service data and analysis experts. Bright offers bespoke consultancy and SaaS data solutions that deliver insights to contact centres, allowing them to operate more effectively. It does this through a unique combination of real time customer feedback analysis, comparative benchmarking and employee surveys.
The acquisition follows Lyceum Capitalâs strategic investment in Sabio, and is part of an ongoing acquisition plan to broaden the companyâs solution portfolio. Adding Bright complements Sabioâs March 2017 acquisition of Rapport, the SaaS software and analysis services vendor, and significantly strengthens Sabioâs insight services portfolio providing an unrivalled holistic approach to analyse customer and employee satisfaction, offering clients both a technological and a professional serviced approach to improving the service experience.
âSabio is focused on supporting our clients in delivering brilliant experiences across the entire customer journey,â commented Sabio Group CEO, Andy Roberts. âAnd the addition of Brightâs solutions and services to our portfolio will support our customers in driving further operational and financial value from their CX programmes.â
âJoining Sabio is a smart move for Bright as it gives us the opportunity to not only combine with an innovative customer experience leader, but also to share our data insights with Sabioâs broader global client base,â said Bright UK Managing Director, Mats Rennstam.
Leading brands - including 3, BNP Paribas, the Co-Op, Domestic & General, Lloyds, Premium Credit, South West Water, TUI Group and Webhelp (Shop Direct) â already use one or more of Brightâs offerings: Bright Navigator â real time customer feedback, Bright Index â Europeâs largest contact centre benchmarking tool, and Bright Employee â staff surveys.
About Bright UK: Bright is one of the UKâs leaders in providing customer experience insight and consultancy.www.brightindex.co.uk.
About Sabio Group:
Sabio and DatapointEurope deliver solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. The group works with major brands worldwide, including the AA, BGL, DHL, HomeServe, Saga, Sainsburyâs Argos, Think Money, Unibet, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Essent, Euskaltel, TelefÃ³nica and Transcom Worldwide.
