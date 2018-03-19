Dai Nippon Printing Chooses Gemalto´s Biometric Facial Recognition Solution to Facilitate Mobile Banking Access in Japan

- Business Wire
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has been selected by Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), a financial solutions provider in Japan, to make mobile banking transactions easier to use. Leveraging Gemaltoâs facial biometric authentication solution - Mobile Protector- DNP has started to offer facial recognition to secure access to its mobile banking apps. This enables banking customers to easily and quickly log on to mobile banking services upon successful facial authentication, providing a more convenient user experience.
Gemaltoâs 2017 eBanking Trends research found that 68 percent of banks plan to implement facial recognition over the next five years. 80 percent of surveyed consumers perceived biometrics to be more secure than the traditional username and password combination. Biometrics-based payments are expected to grow in Japan in the next few years. Case in point, the Japanese government recently launched a biometrics-based payment scheme catering to travellers and visitors, in a bid to spur inbound tourism.
âIn Japan, we have seen more and more consumers accessing financial services through their mobile device. But in the meantime, users are also increasingly concerned about security, said Kunimitsu Sato, Deputy General Manager, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. By incorporating Gemaltoâs facial recognition, the solution can bolster mobile banking security and provide a mobile authentication method customers love and trust. This should dramatically and significantly increase mobile banking usage.â
âWe are pleased to continue our partnership with DNP and help them provide more secure mobile banking transactions, said Michael Au, senior vice president, Banking and Payment Asia, Gemalto. Our eBanking Trends research showed that 55 percent of consumers are willing to use biometric security measures for mobile banking, and banks in Japan can gain a competitive edge by adopting biometric authentication.â
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of â¬3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemaltoâs solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software â enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 114 offices, 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.View this news release and multimedia online at:
