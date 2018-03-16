330 43

Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

16/03/2018 - 13:45

- Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

âThe fourth quarter was another record quarter for revenue and the 48th consecutive quarter of revenue growth for Rimini Street,â stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder and CEO. âWe continue to see a growing global demand for our enterprise software support products and services, and our current offerings cover an addressable market of more than $30 billion in annual IT services spend. With total annual global market spend on software and maintenance services exceeding $160 billion, and considering additional spend on IT services adjacencies, Rimini Street sees a substantial opportunity for continued growth in the years ahead. As the global leader for independent support and maintenance, we are well-positioned to continue growth through additional sales and marketing investments, as well as expansion into new countries, products and services.â

âRevenue in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 exceeded the high end of our guidance range, driven by continued growing global demand for our products and services and operational execution in sales and service delivery,â stated Tom Sabol, Rimini Street CFO. âIn addition to our focus on revenue growth and gross profit expansion, we are also focused on the goals of reducing total debt, reducing our cost of capital and improving free cash flows in a way that will allow us to invest more in growth and eventually achieve GAAP profitability.â

Litigation Developments

On January 8, 2018, the U.S. Appeals Court ruled favorably for Rimini Street. The Court of Appeals reversed certain awards made in Oracleâs favor during and after the Oracle v. Rimini Street trial in 2015, and vacated others, including all claims and judgments against Mr. Ravin and an injunction that had already been stayed by the appellate court. Rimini Street will seek reimbursement for up to $50.3 million of the judgment previously paid to Oracle. Rimini Street currently believes Oracle may refund approximately $21.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, and the Company currently expects the resolution of the remaining amount sometime in 2018. Amounts refunded back to Rimini Street from Oracle will be used to pay down outstanding debt under its credit facility. After all appeals have been exhausted and after netting out all remand and appeal costs, a portion of the proceeds received will need to be refunded to the insurance company that paid a portion of the litigation costs.

With respect to the litigation Rimini Street has filed against Oracle (Rimini Street v. Oracle), the Court has allowed us to proceed with our amended complaint against Oracle asking for declaratory judgment of non-infringement of copyright and to proceed with our claims against Oracle of intentional interference with contractual relationships and violation of California and Nevada unfair business practices statutes. The case is not currently expected to go to trial until at least 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was $57.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 24% compared to $46.7 million for the same period last year.

Annualized Subscription Revenue was $231.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 24% compared to $186.9 million for the same period last year.

Active Clients as of December 31, 2017 were 1,566, an increase of 28% compared to 1,226 Active Clients on December 31, 2016.

Gross Profit Percentage was 57.0% for the quarter compared to 59.4% for the same period last year.

Operating Income was $4.3 million for the quarter compared to $37.9 million for the same period last year. Operating Income includes $5.2 million and $47.4 million of insurance reimbursement recoveries related to litigation for the fourth quarter 2017 and 2016, respectively. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $5.6 million for the quarter compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.3 million for the same period last year.

Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $3.9 million or a diluted net loss per share of $0.07 based on 55.0 million weighted average shares outstanding compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $14.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.31 based on 45.3 million weighted average shares outstanding for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $8.5 million compared to $15.4 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a positive $6.0 million compared to a negative $3.9 million for the same period last year.

Full Year 2017 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue was $212.6 million for the full year 2017, an increase of 33% compared to $160.2 million for the full year 2016.

Revenue Retention Rate was 93% for the trailing 12-months ended December 31, 2017.

Gross Profit Percentage increased to 61.0% for full year 2017 compared to 58.1% for full year 2016.

Operating Income was $22.0 million for full year 2017 compared to $13.9 million for full year 2016; Non-GAAP Operating Income was $29.8 million for full year 2017 compared to a loss of $12.0 million for full year 2016.

Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $53.3 million or a diluted net loss per share of $1.65 based on 32.2 million weighted average shares outstanding for full year 2017 compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22.9 million or a diluted net loss per share of $0.95 based on 24.3 million weighted average shares outstanding for full year 2016. Non-GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $32.9 million compared to $35.1 million for full year 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $32.1 million for full year 2017 compared to a negative $12.0 million for full year 2016.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included under the heading âAbout Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.â

Fourth Quarter 2017 Company Highlights

Completed the merger with GP Investments Acquisition Corp., and began trading as a public company on Nasdaq under the symbol âRMNIâ on October 11, 2017.

Honored with seven Golden Bridge Awards for 2017, including IT Company of the Year, in addition to multiple award wins for delivering excellence in customer service.

Recognized by the One Planet Best in Business and Professional Excellence Awards with three awards, including Company of the Year and Most Innovative Service of the Year.

Presented at 16 CIO and IT and procurement leader events worldwide, including Gartnerâs IT Symposium in Orlando, Florida, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Spain, and the IDC CIO Summit in Malaysia.

Full Year 2017 Achievements and Highlights

Invested in growth and expansion worldwide including the opening of the Companyâs new, expanded Latin American headquarters in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, and the launch of the Companyâs French subsidiary, Rimini Street SAS, and opening of its new Paris office.

Expanded its technology platform coverage, offering support for six new database products including IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL Server, and SAPâs Sybase family of database products.

Launched Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, a next-generation security solution that identifies and intercepts attempted exploits of database vulnerabilities before they reach their target.

Closed a record number of support cases â more than 25,000 support cases across 61 countries â and achieved an average client satisfaction rating on the Companyâs support delivery of 4.8 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is rated as âexcellentâ).

Delivered more than 20,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates to clients worldwide through an innovative combination of patent-pending tax, legal and regulatory technology, a proven methodology and ISO 9001-certified development processes.

Recognized as a âTop Workplaceâ by the Bay Area News Group for the fourth time.

Made the San Francisco Business Timesâ âTop Software Companies in the Greater Bay Areaâ list for the second consecutive year.

Partnered with 55 charities around the world through the Rimini Street Foundation, providing financial contributions, in-kind donations and numerous employee volunteer hours.

First Quarter 2018 Revenue Guidance

The Company is currently providing first quarter 2018 revenue guidance to be in the range of approximately $59.0 million to $60.0 million.

Full Year 2018 Revenue Guidance

The Company is currently providing full year 2018 revenue guidance to be in the range of approximately $250 million to $270 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2017 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on March 15, 2018. A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Streetâs Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-and-past-events. Dial in participants can access the conference call by dialing (855) 213-3942 in the U.S. and Canada and enter the code 4385768. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

Companyâs Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain ânon-GAAP financial measures.â Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. Presented under the heading âAbout Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metricsâ is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, based on both the number of active clients supported and recognition by industry analyst firms. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,560 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as âmay,â âshould,â âwould,â âplan,â âintend,â âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âestimate,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âseem,â âseek,â âcontinue,â âfuture,â âwill,â âexpect,â âoutlookâ or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our first quarter and annual 2018 revenue guidance, industry, future events, future opportunities and growth initiatives, estimates of Rimini Streetâs total addressable market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Streetâs business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments or government inquiry; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our ability to refinance existing debt on favorable terms; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Streetâs management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common stock; and those discussed in Rimini Streetâs Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2018 under the heading âRisk Factors,â as updated from time to time by Rimini Streetâs Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Streetâs expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Streetâs assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Streetâs assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Â© 2018 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. âRimini Streetâ is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

Â Â RIMINI STREET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Â Â Â Â Â December 31, Â December 31, Â Â Â 2017 Â 2016 Current assets: Â Â Â Â Â Cash and cash equivalents Â Â $ 21,950 Â Â $ 9,385 Â Restricted cash Â Â Â 18,077 Â Â Â 18,852 Â Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $51 and $36, respectively Â Â Â 63,525 Â Â Â 55,324 Â Prepaid expenses and other Â Â Â 8,560 Â Â Â 5,748 Â Total current assets Â Â Â 112,112 Â Â Â 89,309 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Long-term assets: Â Â Â Â Â Property and equipment, net Â Â Â 4,255 Â Â Â 4,559 Â Deferred debt issuance costs, net Â Â Â 3,520 Â Â Â 3,950 Â Deposits and other Â Â Â 1,565 Â Â Â 965 Â Deferred income taxes, net Â Â Â 719 Â Â Â 595 Â Total assets Â Â $ 122,171 Â Â $ 99,378 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSâ DEFICIT Â Â Â Â Â Current liabilities: Â Â Â Â Â Current maturities of long-term debt Â Â $ 15,500 Â Â $ 24,750 Â Accounts payable Â Â Â 10,137 Â Â Â 8,839 Â Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions Â Â Â 18,154 Â Â Â 18,304 Â Other accrued liabilities Â Â Â 22,920 Â Â Â 18,346 Â Deferred insurance settlement Â Â Â 8,033 Â Â Â - Â Liability for embedded derivatives Â Â Â 1,600 Â Â Â 5,400 Â Deferred revenue Â Â Â 152,390 Â Â Â 137,293 Â Total current liabilities Â Â Â 228,734 Â Â Â 212,932 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Long-term liabilities: Â Â Â Â Â Long-term debt, net of current maturities Â Â Â 66,613 Â Â Â 63,314 Â Deferred revenue Â Â Â 29,182 Â Â Â 27,538 Â Liability for redeemable warrants Â Â Â - Â Â Â 7,269 Â Other long-term liabilities Â Â Â 7,943 Â Â Â 1,835 Â Total liabilities Â Â Â 332,472 Â Â Â 312,888 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Stockholdersâ deficit (1): Â Â Â Â Â Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 100,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding Â Â Â - Â Â Â - Â RSI convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share. Authorized, issued and outstanding 100,486 shares in 2016; aggregate liquidation preference of $20,551 in 2016 Â Â Â - Â Â Â 19,542 Â Common stock; $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 59,314 and 24,282 shares as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively Â Â Â 6 Â Â Â 2 Â Additional paid-in capital Â Â Â 94,967 Â Â Â 19,102 Â Accumulated other comprehensive loss Â Â Â (867 ) Â Â (1,046 ) Accumulated deficit Â Â Â (304,407 ) Â Â (251,110 ) Total stockholdersâ deficit Â Â Â (210,301 ) Â Â (213,510 ) Total liabilities and stockholdersâ deficit Â Â $ 122,171 Â Â $ 99,378 Â _______________________________________ Â Â Â Â Â (1) Where applicable, stockholdersâ deficit has been retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio per the merger, as well as for the related reverse recapitalization, and the conversion of the preferred stock to common stock. Â