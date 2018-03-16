Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

- Business Wire
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.
âThe fourth quarter was another record quarter for revenue and the 48th consecutive quarter of revenue growth for Rimini Street,â stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder and CEO. âWe continue to see a growing global demand for our enterprise software support products and services, and our current offerings cover an addressable market of more than $30 billion in annual IT services spend. With total annual global market spend on software and maintenance services exceeding $160 billion, and considering additional spend on IT services adjacencies, Rimini Street sees a substantial opportunity for continued growth in the years ahead. As the global leader for independent support and maintenance, we are well-positioned to continue growth through additional sales and marketing investments, as well as expansion into new countries, products and services.â
âRevenue in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 exceeded the high end of our guidance range, driven by continued growing global demand for our products and services and operational execution in sales and service delivery,â stated Tom Sabol, Rimini Street CFO. âIn addition to our focus on revenue growth and gross profit expansion, we are also focused on the goals of reducing total debt, reducing our cost of capital and improving free cash flows in a way that will allow us to invest more in growth and eventually achieve GAAP profitability.â
Litigation Developments
On January 8, 2018, the U.S. Appeals Court ruled favorably for Rimini Street. The Court of Appeals reversed certain awards made in Oracleâs favor during and after the Oracle v. Rimini Street trial in 2015, and vacated others, including all claims and judgments against Mr. Ravin and an injunction that had already been stayed by the appellate court. Rimini Street will seek reimbursement for up to $50.3 million of the judgment previously paid to Oracle. Rimini Street currently believes Oracle may refund approximately $21.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, and the Company currently expects the resolution of the remaining amount sometime in 2018. Amounts refunded back to Rimini Street from Oracle will be used to pay down outstanding debt under its credit facility. After all appeals have been exhausted and after netting out all remand and appeal costs, a portion of the proceeds received will need to be refunded to the insurance company that paid a portion of the litigation costs.
With respect to the litigation Rimini Street has filed against Oracle (Rimini Street v. Oracle), the Court has allowed us to proceed with our amended complaint against Oracle asking for declaratory judgment of non-infringement of copyright and to proceed with our claims against Oracle of intentional interference with contractual relationships and violation of California and Nevada unfair business practices statutes. The case is not currently expected to go to trial until at least 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights
Full Year 2017 Financial Highlights
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures and how they are calculated is also included under the heading âAbout Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.â
Fourth Quarter 2017 Company Highlights
Full Year 2017 Achievements and Highlights
First Quarter 2018 Revenue Guidance
The Company is currently providing first quarter 2018 revenue guidance to be in the range of approximately $59.0 million to $60.0 million.
Full Year 2018 Revenue Guidance
The Company is currently providing full year 2018 revenue guidance to be in the range of approximately $250 million to $270 million.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Rimini Street will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2017 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on March 15, 2018. A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Streetâs Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-and-past-events. Dial in participants can access the conference call by dialing (855) 213-3942 in the U.S. and Canada and enter the code 4385768. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.
Companyâs Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain ânon-GAAP financial measures.â Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. Presented under the heading âAbout Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metricsâ is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, based on both the number of active clients supported and recognition by industry analyst firms. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,560 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as âmay,â âshould,â âwould,â âplan,â âintend,â âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âestimate,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âseem,â âseek,â âcontinue,â âfuture,â âwill,â âexpect,â âoutlookâ or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our first quarter and annual 2018 revenue guidance, industry, future events, future opportunities and growth initiatives, estimates of Rimini Streetâs total addressable market, and projections of customer savings. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Streetâs business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments or government inquiry; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our ability to refinance existing debt on favorable terms; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Streetâs management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of RMNI common stock; and those discussed in Rimini Streetâs Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2018 under the heading âRisk Factors,â as updated from time to time by Rimini Streetâs Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be additional risks that Rimini Street presently knows or that Rimini Street currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Streetâs expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Streetâs assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Streetâs assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.
Â© 2018 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. âRimini Streetâ is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.
|Â
|Â
|
RIMINI STREET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|December 31,
|Â
|December 31,
|Â
|Â
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Current assets:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Â
|Â
|$
|21,950
|Â
|Â
|$
|9,385
|Â
|Restricted cash
|Â
|Â
|Â
|18,077
|Â
|Â
|Â
|18,852
|Â
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $51 and $36, respectively
|Â
|Â
|Â
|63,525
|Â
|Â
|Â
|55,324
|Â
|Prepaid expenses and other
|Â
|Â
|Â
|8,560
|Â
|Â
|Â
|5,748
|Â
|Total current assets
|Â
|Â
|Â
|112,112
|Â
|Â
|Â
|89,309
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Long-term assets:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Property and equipment, net
|Â
|Â
|Â
|4,255
|Â
|Â
|Â
|4,559
|Â
|Deferred debt issuance costs, net
|Â
|Â
|Â
|3,520
|Â
|Â
|Â
|3,950
|Â
|Deposits and other
|Â
|Â
|Â
|1,565
|Â
|Â
|Â
|965
|Â
|Deferred income taxes, net
|Â
|Â
|Â
|719
|Â
|Â
|Â
|595
|Â
|
Total assets
|Â
|Â
|$
|122,171
|Â
|Â
|$
|99,378
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSâ DEFICIT
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Current liabilities:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|Â
|Â
|$
|15,500
|Â
|Â
|$
|24,750
|Â
|Accounts payable
|Â
|Â
|Â
|10,137
|Â
|Â
|Â
|8,839
|Â
|Accrued compensation, benefits and commissions
|Â
|Â
|Â
|18,154
|Â
|Â
|Â
|18,304
|Â
|Other accrued liabilities
|Â
|Â
|Â
|22,920
|Â
|Â
|Â
|18,346
|Â
|Deferred insurance settlement
|Â
|Â
|Â
|8,033
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Liability for embedded derivatives
|Â
|Â
|Â
|1,600
|Â
|Â
|Â
|5,400
|Â
|Deferred revenue
|Â
|Â
|Â
|152,390
|Â
|Â
|Â
|137,293
|Â
|
Total current liabilities
|Â
|Â
|Â
|228,734
|Â
|Â
|Â
|212,932
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Long-term liabilities:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|Â
|Â
|Â
|66,613
|Â
|Â
|Â
|63,314
|Â
|Deferred revenue
|Â
|Â
|Â
|29,182
|Â
|Â
|Â
|27,538
|Â
|Liability for redeemable warrants
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|7,269
|Â
|Other long-term liabilities
|Â
|Â
|Â
|7,943
|Â
|Â
|Â
|1,835
|Â
|
Total liabilities
|Â
|Â
|Â
|332,472
|Â
|Â
|Â
|312,888
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Stockholdersâ deficit (1):
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 100,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|
RSI convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share. Authorized, issued and outstanding 100,486 shares in 2016; aggregate liquidation preference of $20,551 in 2016
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|19,542
|Â
|
Common stock; $0.0001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 59,314 and 24,282 shares as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
|Â
|Â
|Â
|6
|Â
|Â
|Â
|2
|Â
|Additional paid-in capital
|Â
|Â
|Â
|94,967
|Â
|Â
|Â
|19,102
|Â
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(867
|)
|Â
|Â
|(1,046
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(304,407
|)
|Â
|Â
|(251,110
|)
|
Total stockholdersâ deficit
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(210,301
|)
|Â
|Â
|(213,510
|)
|
Total liabilities and stockholdersâ deficit
|Â
|Â
|$
|122,171
|Â
|Â
|$
|99,378
|Â
|_______________________________________
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
(1) Where applicable, stockholdersâ deficit has been retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio per the merger, as well as for the related reverse recapitalization, and the conversion of the preferred stock to common stock.
|Â
|Â
|
RIMINI STREET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Three Months Ended
|Â
|Â
|Year Ended
|Â
|Â
|Â
|December 31,
|Â
|Â
|December 31,
|Â
|Â
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Â
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Net revenue
|Â
|Â
|$
|57,904
|Â
|Â
|$
|46,737
|Â
|Â
|Â
|$
|212,633
|Â
|Â
|$
|160,175
|Â
|Cost of revenue
|Â
|Â
|Â
|24,896
|Â
|Â
|Â
|18,971
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|82,898
|Â
|Â
|Â
|67,045
|Â
|Gross profit
|Â
|Â
|Â
|33,008
|Â
|Â
|Â
|27,766
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|129,735
|Â
|Â
|Â
|93,130
|Â
|Operating expenses:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Sales and marketing
|Â
|Â
|Â
|19,074
|Â
|Â
|Â
|19,363
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|66,759
|Â
|Â
|Â
|72,936
|Â
|General and administrative
|Â
|Â
|Â
|9,360
|Â
|Â
|Â
|12,130
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|36,144
|Â
|Â
|Â
|36,212
|Â
|Litigation costs and related insurance recoveries:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Litigation settlement and pre-judgment interest
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|214
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|2,920
|Â
|Professional fees and other defense costs of litigation
|Â
|Â
|Â
|5,447
|Â
|Â
|Â
|5,514
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|17,171
|Â
|Â
|Â
|21,379
|Â
|Insurance recoveries
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(5,198
|)
|Â
|Â
|(47,380
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(12,311
|)
|Â
|Â
|(54,248
|)
|Total operating expenses
|Â
|Â
|Â
|28,683
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(10,159
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|107,763
|Â
|Â
|Â
|79,199
|Â
|Operating income
|Â
|Â
|Â
|4,325
|Â
|Â
|Â
|37,925
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|21,972
|Â
|Â
|Â
|13,931
|Â
|Non-operating expenses:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Interest expense
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(9,728
|)
|Â
|Â
|(8,336
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(43,357
|)
|Â
|Â
|(13,356
|)
|Other debt financing expenses
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(3,657
|)
|Â
|Â
|(2,093
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(18,361
|)
|Â
|Â
|(6,372
|)
|Gain (loss) on change in fair value of embedded derivatives and redeemable warrants, net
|Â
|Â
|Â
|5,915
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(1,677
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(12,552
|)
|Â
|Â
|(3,822
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(102
|)
|Â
|Â
|(1,122
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|320
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(1,786
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(3,247
|)
|Â
|Â
|24,697
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(51,978
|)
|Â
|Â
|(11,405
|)
|Income tax expense
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(676
|)
|Â
|Â
|(637
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(1,319
|)
|Â
|Â
|(1,532
|)
|Net income (loss)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(3,923
|)
|Â
|Â
|24,060
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(53,297
|)
|Â
|Â
|(12,937
|)
|Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of RSI Preferred Stock
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(10,000
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|-
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(10,000
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|Â
|Â
|$
|(3,923
|)
|Â
|$
|14,060
|Â
|Â
|Â
|$
|(53,297
|)
|Â
|$
|(22,937
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Basic
|Â
|Â
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Â
|$
|0.58
|Â
|Â
|Â
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Â
|$
|(0.95
|)
|Diluted
|Â
|Â
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Â
|$
|0.31
|Â
|Â
|Â
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Â
|$
|(0.95
|)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (1):
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Basic
|Â
|Â
|Â
|55,021
|Â
|Â
|Â
|24,273
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|32,229
|Â
|Â
|Â
|24,262
|Â
|Diluted
|Â
|Â
|Â
|55,021
|Â
|Â
|Â
|45,258
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|32,229
|Â
|Â
|Â
|24,262
|Â
|___________________________________
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|(1) Shares have been retroactively restated to reflect the exchange ratio per the merger, as well as for the related reverse recapitalization, and the
conversion of the preferred stock to common stock.
|Â
|Â
|RIMINI STREET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Three Months Ended
|Â
|Year Ended
|Â
|Â
|Â
|December 31,
|Â
|December 31,
|Â
|Â
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Â
|2017
|Â
|2016
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss) reconciliation:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Operating income
|Â
|Â
|$
|4,325
|Â
|Â
|$
|37,925
|Â
|Â
|$
|21,972
|Â
|Â
|$
|13,931
|Â
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Â
|Â
|Â
|Â
|
