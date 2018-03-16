Cryptocurrency Mining Turns Green with Ormeus Coin

- Business Wire
Virtual Currency Ormeus Coin is using renewable energy from a hydro dam near the Niagara Falls on the American/Canadian border to power a new multi-million-dollar industrial crypto mining operation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006351/en/
Ormeus has joined forces with local authorities and the Moses-Saunders Power Dam â a colossal hydro project that stretches over the St. Lawrence River Valley for more than 30 miles.
The dam has 32 turbine-generators divided equally by the international border with 1,045 megawatts operated on the Canadian side and 912 megawatts being run from Massena, upstate New York.
The extensive USD$250 Million Ormeus Coin mining farms in the Midwest and New York take advantage of a variety of technologies, including artificial intelligence and custom-built algorithms which help the data centers run at maximum efficiency â thereby increasing profits to almost USD$7 Million per month.
However, it is cheap energy from the hydro dam that gives Ormeus the ultimate mining edge with some of the lowest electricity rates in North America and extremely low or free energy distribution costs.
âThe dam offers low-cost power under a statutorily authorized program called Preservation Power, which protects and promotes jobs in the upstate New York area of Massena,â a spokesperson for Ormeus Coin said.
âThe legislation allows proceeds from sales of certain hydropower blocks to be used for economic development in the St. Lawrence County area.
âOrmeus Coin is currently adding jobs to the area as promised with one of our new mining facilities close by,â said Ormeus Coinâs spokesperson.
Cryptocurrency miners are following the Ormeus Coin lead and moving their facilities to the St. Lawrence County area of upstate New York, which is now being described as the âSilicon Valley of Crypto Mining.â
Ormeus executed a lease for a 15,000 square-foot mining center in the northern New York area last August and the operation is already making gains as Bitcoin stabilizes around the USD$10,000 mark.
Ormeus Coin is expected to release its new cryptocurrency wallet shortly, and further announcements regarding the coin being added to large crypto exchanges are imminent.
For more information on Ormeus Coin, the public can visit www.ormeuscoin.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006351/en/
Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan el vídeo que un grupo de youtubers ha publicado en internet en el que se exhiben escalando el interior de …
La entidad aplaza su salida a bolsa a 2020, con el objetivo de una mejora de la economía que permita una venta a mejor precio.
El ala-pívot Serge Ibaka ha contribuido esta madrugada a la victoria, en la prórroga, ante Dallas Mavericks (122-115), la undécima …
Tamara Falcó ha abierto las puertas de su casa a Bertín y ha dejado a todos sorprendidos con la sinceridad que derrocha a la hora de hablar …
La inflación y el paro están por las nubes pero los habitantes de una ciudad de habla alemana tras la Primera Guerra Mundial ya tienen un …
Investigadores de la Universidad de Turku (Finlandia) han desarrollado una novedosa aplicación para dispositivos móviles que permite …
El principal accionista del grupo Comess (dueño de la marca de bares Lizarrán), Manuel Robledo, asegura que la compañía es rentable y …
El grupo constructor y de servicios FCC dijo el sábado que ha acordado vender al fondo australiano IFM Global Infrastructure Fund el 49% del …
Los sistemas de reparto de Burger King, Telepizza o Domino's, integrados en sus estructuras laborales, aseguran la viabilidad de sus …
Bertín se alza una vez más con el primer puesto acompañado de Tamara Falcó. Ha conseguido un 15,3 % de share superando con creces a los …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El éxito de las botellas reutilizables
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens