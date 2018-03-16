330 43

AccelStor All-Flash Solutions Unlock Data Possibilities for AI and Cloud

16/03/2018 - 11:05

- Business Wire

AccelStor, an innovative all-flash array (AFA) provider for the big data era, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Cloud Expo Europe, taking place from March 21 to 22 at Booth C1850 in the ExCel London exhibition centre. Besides presenting latest all-flash storage solutions breaking through performance and availability barriers for artificial intelligence (AI), virtualization and private cloud, AccelStor will present a live demonstration of its new generation NeoSapphire high availability models, one of the highlights not to be missed this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005645/en/

AccelStorÂ´s new generation NeoSapphire High Availability all-flash array

AccelStor NeoSapphire all-flash arrays are highly integrated with virtualization and private cloud platforms, supporting VMware vSphere and OpenStack Cinder. NeoSapphireâs âhigh availabilityâ series features symmetric active-active, clustered shared-nothing architecture (SNA), providing full redundancy and 99.9999% reliability, enabling enterprises to achieve non-disruptive operations effortlessly. In addition, the patented FlexiRemapÂ® software technology accelerates data processing and unleashes the true performance of big data workloads with outstanding performance, over 1 million IOPS for 4KB random access.

Combined with space-efficient Free Clone and inline deduplication technologies, NeoSapphire AFAs deliver a 5:1 data reduction ratio, which maximises storage capacity for data-intensive applications. Furthermore, the maximum capacity can be scaled up to 1.2 PB when coupled with JBODs. NeoSapphire AFAs also support SEDs (self-encrypting drives) and include a rich suite of data protection services free of charge, such as snapshot, snapshot backup and replication, helping enterprises to meet GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance.

âAI and emerging big data workloads are changing the game for business operations and accelerating digital transformation across the globe. For years, the amount of data that can be processed and the value enterprises can garner from data have been limited because traditional legacy storage systems are unable to cope with the massive data required for AI and big data workloads. Storage hardware and software have not been able to work effectively in tandem, which creates performance bottlenecks. AccelStor NeoSapphire all-flash arryas eliminate the bottleneck, helping customers fully leverage data analytics to create a competitive edge for their business,â said David Kao, AccelStor Vice President.

To learn more about AccelStor cloud-capable and HA all-flash solutions, book one-on-one meetings with AccelStor team or follow AccelStor on Twitter and LinkedIn for the most updated information.

About AccelStor Ltd.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStorÂ´s NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemapÂ® software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like artificial intelligence, IoT, data centre, virtualization, high-performance computing, database, media processing, fintech and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire AFAs, please visit www.accelstor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005645/en/

PUBLICIDAD