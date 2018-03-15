Morrow Sodali Announces Appointment of Cynthia Alers as Director and Head of UK

- Business Wire
Morrow Sodali today announced that Cynthia Alers has joined the firm as Director and Head of UK.
Mrs. Alersâ appointment further consolidates the wealth of experience of Morrow Sodaliâs UK team which covers all services - ranging from corporate governance to fixed income advisory, to investor relationship management, and M&A and contested situations - thus allowing the firm to increasingly focus on offering insightful advice, high-quality service and customized solutions to its clientsâ governance and ownership challenges.
Her responsibilities will include strategic advice to Morrow Sodaliâs clients engaged in corporate actions and to liaise with financial advisors, legal counsel, and other advisors involved in a variety of UK and cross-border transactions.
Mrs. Alers has held senior roles with JP Morgan as Head of Investor Relations Services and with global companies such as Sage Group, CSR and Rotork as Director of Investor Relations and Strategy. She has managed numerous M&A transactions, capital-raisings, IPOs and new listings, and serves on the Policy and Regulation Committee of the Investor Relations Society. She has also held several Board directorships with Port of Dover where she was also Chair of the Audit Committee, and Orwell Housing where she is currently Vice-Chair of the Audit Committee.
âCynthia brings to Morrow Sodali a wide range of experience in corporate and banking roles and will further develop and enhance our consultancy services in investor engagement, corporate governance, proxy solicitation strategy, AGM services and fixed income. She brings a deep knowledge of investor relations and capital markets and will help us consolidate our UK business,â commented Alvise Recchi, CEO of Morrow Sodali.
Cynthia Alers said: âI am very excited to be joining Morrow Sodali as Head of the UK market. Investor engagement, stewardship and corporate governance are increasingly driving investor behaviours and corporate valuations. I look forward to working with our global office to develop the UK consultancy services for both advisers and corporates.â
About Morrow Sodali
Morrow Sodali is the leading global consultancy providing comprehensive governance and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. We provide companies and their board of directors with strategic advice and services in corporate governance, capital markets intelligence, shareholder communication and engagement, proxy solicitation, activism, and related ownership issues.
With headquarters in New York and London and local offices and partners in ten countries, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the worldâs largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, stock exchanges, membership associations, and activist investors.
For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com
