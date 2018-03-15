330 43

GSMA Outlines New Developments for Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

The GSMA today highlighted new developments for the 2018 GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including the first confirmed conference speakers, and co-located events, as well as new exhibitors, partners and sponsors. Mobile World Congress Shanghai will take place 27-29 June at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

“Across the show, attendees will have the opportunity to experience how mobile innovations are impacting their daily lives, now and into the future,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Mobile World Congress Shanghai will showcase the latest and greatest in technology, from 5G to AR/VR to the Internet of Things and beyond.”

Conference Summits Feature Leading Industry Experts

Held over three days in Hall N5 of the SNIEC, the Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference programme features four keynote sessions, as well as seven focused summits exploring topics including 5G, artificial intelligence, the latest developments in devices, the future of vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. The first confirmed keynote speakers for Mobile World Congress Shanghai include:

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Yu Hu, Co-founder and Rotating President, IFlytek

Aamir Ibrahim, Head of Emerging Market, VEON and CEO, Jazz

Forrest Li, Chairman and CEO, SEA Group

Xu Li, CEO, SenseTime

David Lynn, President and CEO, Viacom International Media Networks

Speakers confirmed for the Mobile World Congress Shanghai summits include:

Tomorrow’s Operator Summit, Thursday, 28 June

George Guo, EVP and Head of Digital Services, Ericsson

Steve Polsky, CEO, Juvo

Erin Linch, VP Strategy, Syniverse

Marketing Excellence Summit, Thursday, 28 June

Stephen Bowker, CEO and Co-Founder, CARDINALITY

Brendan O´Reilly, CTO, UK, Telefónica

Melanie Mohr, CEO, YEAY

5G Summit, Friday, 29 June

Bami Bastani, SVP RF Product Line, GlobalFoundries

Caroline Chan, Vice President, Data Center Group General Manager, 5G Infrastructure Division, Intel

Mukaddim Pathan, Head of Technology and Architecture, Telstra Media, Telstra

Think AI Summit, Friday, 29 June

Ilan Buganim, Chief Technology Officer, Bank Leumi

Vu Van, CEO and Founder, ELSA

Africa Perianez, Chief Data Scientist, Silicon Studio

For further details on the conference programme, including the agenda and confirmed speakers, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/.

MIGU to Provide Sports and Entertainment Programmes at MWC Shanghai

Building on its successful participation at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, MIGU (a subsidiary of China Mobile), along with the advisory of General Administration of Sport of China, will offer a series of sports and entertainment programmes in the “MIGU Health & Fitness Festival” co-located and in partnership with Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018. The Festival will showcase the intersection of technology, sports and entertainment. The programme of activities will include an e-sports competition, a music festival, a running competition, a sports exhibition, skateboarding demonstrations, a sports technology summit and a sports-focused VR/AR conference, among others. For more information, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/migu-health-fitness-festival/.

International Smart City Expo at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

The International Smart City Expo – Shanghai Pudong will be co-located with Mobile World Congress Shanghai for the third consecutive year. With its main conference being held on Wednesday, 27 June, the Smart City Expo will examine the creation and development of smart cities, with a focus on mobile technologies, Internet of Things, smart home, smart buildings and smart education, and the benefits of these technologies for Shanghai citizens. For more information on International Smart City Expo, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/smart-city-expo/.

GSMA Innovation City: Highlight of MWC Shanghai Showfloor

The GSMA Innovation City will again be a major highlight of the show, built around the theme of “Mobile in a Green Future”. Attendees will experience an immersive, hands-on experience of a day in a super-connected green future. Visitors to the space will discover how mobile-connected products and services are positively impacting citizens, enterprises and governments in Asia and around the world through engaging, cutting-edge demonstrations in areas including retail, transport, automotive and more. Exhibitors confirmed to participate in the Innovation City include BICS, Huawei, myFC and SI-Tech Information Technology.

For the first time, Mobile World Congress Shanghai will feature NEXTech, with three distinct feature areas spotlighting next-generation technologies, products and experiences. NEXTech includes:

The Device City , headlined by China Mobile, will showcase the latest in devices and gadgets.

, headlined by China Mobile, will showcase the latest in devices and gadgets. The AR | MR | VR Zone , led by HTC Vive, will offer attendees life-like virtual reality experiences.

, led by HTC Vive, will offer attendees life-like virtual reality experiences. 4 Years From Now (4YFN) focuses on accelerating business development opportunities for startups, with confirmed Strategic Partners including China Accelerator, Momentum Works, MoX, SOSV and Yushan Ventures. For more information, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/4yfn/.

Newly confirmed exhibitors and sponsors for Mobile World Congress Shanghai include Asahi Glass, Credit Pilot, Fiberhome, Fingerprint Cards, Intel, Intracom, MIGU, Internet Society, Kazakh Telecom, Philcomm, Syniverse, Tutor ABC, TÜV Rheinland, U-Blox, ZTE Soft and ZTE Welink, among others. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/.

Register and Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

Registration for Mobile World Congress Shanghai is now open. For more information on Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Shanghai through our social media channels – follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use #MWCS18, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-world-congress-shanghai, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search “GSMA_MWCS” in WeChat.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

