Technology Advancements to Limelight´s Orchestrate Platform DriveUnmatched Content Delivery Performance

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced that content can now be downloaded faster and viewers can stream videos at higher quality thanks to a major upgrade to its global infrastructure. The advancements deliver breakthrough improvements to performance, capacity, and efficiency.
Limelight has completed the global rollout of a new and enhanced version of its EdgePrism OS software thatâs designed to optimize user experience for the fewest video rebuffers, lowest latency, highest throughput, and superior security. This new software helps boost Limelightâs edge server capacity by more than 120 percent by maximizing the performance of Limelightâs server hardware and application suite. As a result, content can be downloaded faster, and viewers can stream videos at higher quality while experiencing fewer rebuffers. Customer-provided real-world data shows a greater than 19% reduction in video sessions experiencing rebuffers.
Limelightâs global private QoS-enabled network includes more than 80 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in over 40 metropolitan locations with 29+ terabits per-second of egress capacity interconnected with more than 900 major ISPs and last-mile networks. Unlike traditional CDN vendors that rely on third-party technologies for key components of their content delivery infrastructure, Limelightâs ongoing investment in the development and optimization of every component of its CDN provides industry-leading performance, even over congested or changing network conditions.
Other recent advancements and enhancements include:
âEven in emerging regions -- where viewers rely on older mobile networks for video streaming â Limelight is helping customers achieve their most important business objectives by improving the quality of experience they deliver to their viewers,â said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. âOur ongoing investments in our network and software are paying off, resulting in greater capacity, broader coverage, and increased network performance.â
The Limelight Orchestrate Platform is built on a global, private backbone network with the speed, capacity and availability to deliver the experiences todayÂ´s audiences demand. The platform includes integrated content delivery, web acceleration, origin storage, video management, cloud security and support services. The unique combination of global private infrastructure, advanced software, and expert services surpasses other content delivery networks (CDNs), enabling todayÂ´s and tomorrowÂ´s workflows and putting audience experiences first.
For more information on the Limelight Orchestrate Platform visit https://www.limelight.com/orchestrate-platform/.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them toÂ securely manage and globallyÂ deliver digital content, on any device. The companyâs Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
