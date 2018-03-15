330 43

Technology Advancements to Limelight´s Orchestrate Platform DriveUnmatched Content Delivery Performance

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced that content can now be downloaded faster and viewers can stream videos at higher quality thanks to a major upgrade to its global infrastructure. The advancements deliver breakthrough improvements to performance, capacity, and efficiency.

Limelight has completed the global rollout of a new and enhanced version of its EdgePrism OS software thatâs designed to optimize user experience for the fewest video rebuffers, lowest latency, highest throughput, and superior security. This new software helps boost Limelightâs edge server capacity by more than 120 percent by maximizing the performance of Limelightâs server hardware and application suite. As a result, content can be downloaded faster, and viewers can stream videos at higher quality while experiencing fewer rebuffers. Customer-provided real-world data shows a greater than 19% reduction in video sessions experiencing rebuffers.

Limelightâs global private QoS-enabled network includes more than 80 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in over 40 metropolitan locations with 29+ terabits per-second of egress capacity interconnected with more than 900 major ISPs and last-mile networks. Unlike traditional CDN vendors that rely on third-party technologies for key components of their content delivery infrastructure, Limelightâs ongoing investment in the development and optimization of every component of its CDN provides industry-leading performance, even over congested or changing network conditions.

Other recent advancements and enhancements include:

Faster Servers and Connectivity : Edge servers have been updated to the latest high-density 1U servers with solid state drives and 50 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network connectivity. This hardware update increases edge compute capacity and improves performance and cache management while reducing the number of servers deployed.

: Edge servers have been updated to the latest high-density 1U servers with solid state drives and 50 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network connectivity. This hardware update increases edge compute capacity and improves performance and cache management while reducing the number of servers deployed. New EdgePrism DNS: Limelightâsrules-based Domain Name System (DNS) now features intelligent Point-of-Presence (PoP) and server selection with real-time decision making that utilizes a constantly updated map of the internet to ensure optimal delivery performance and throughput for each customer request.

Limelightâsrules-based Domain Name System (DNS) now features intelligent Point-of-Presence (PoP) and server selection with real-time decision making that utilizes a constantly updated map of the internet to ensure optimal delivery performance and throughput for each customer request. 100 GbE Backbone Links: Corebackbone links have been upgraded to 100 GbE, allowing cache-fill traffic, dynamic content, and integrated service data to bypass the congested public internet, resulting in faster, more reliable, and more secure content delivery.

Corebackbone links have been upgraded to 100 GbE, allowing cache-fill traffic, dynamic content, and integrated service data to bypass the congested public internet, resulting in faster, more reliable, and more secure content delivery. PoP Expansion: Global egress capacity has been expanded by more than 40 percent by adding 11 new PoPs and completing full upgrades of 20 additional PoPs to address growing market demand for CDN services.

âEven in emerging regions -- where viewers rely on older mobile networks for video streaming â Limelight is helping customers achieve their most important business objectives by improving the quality of experience they deliver to their viewers,â said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. âOur ongoing investments in our network and software are paying off, resulting in greater capacity, broader coverage, and increased network performance.â

The Limelight Orchestrate Platform is built on a global, private backbone network with the speed, capacity and availability to deliver the experiences todayÂ´s audiences demand. The platform includes integrated content delivery, web acceleration, origin storage, video management, cloud security and support services. The unique combination of global private infrastructure, advanced software, and expert services surpasses other content delivery networks (CDNs), enabling todayÂ´s and tomorrowÂ´s workflows and putting audience experiences first.

For more information on the Limelight Orchestrate Platform visit https://www.limelight.com/orchestrate-platform/.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them toÂ securely manage and globallyÂ deliver digital content, on any device. The companyâs Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

