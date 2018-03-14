MEDIA ADVISORY: Global Smoking Survey Findings To Be Presented Via Webcast on March 19th at 10:00 a.m. EDT

- Business Wire
Media worldwide are invited to attend a press event announcing the results of the 2018 State of Smoking Survey, a study commissioned by the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World that aims to better understand why people smoke, what motivates smokers to want to quit, and what makes quitting difficult. It also seeks to find commonalities and differences among smokers worldwide to help shape the development of better approaches for tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation across diverse cultures and economic conditions.
The international research organization Kantar conducted qualitative and quantitative interviews with 17,421 smokers, ex-smokers and non-smokers in Brazil, France, Greece, India, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Malawi, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States. The survey findings will be presented on March 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EDT via live webcast. Media will have an opportunity to ask questions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) statesÂ thatÂ there are one billion smokers worldwide and 7.2 million deaths from smoking each year. By uncovering key drivers behind why people smoke and main barriers to quitting, the Foundation hopes to advance innovative approachesÂ to help smokers quit or switch to reduced-harmÂ products.Â These approaches will aim toÂ more rapidly and effectively eliminate smoking around the world, henceÂ reduceÂ smoking-related harm and deaths.
WHO:
The poll results will be presented by Dr. Derek Yach, the president of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. An international panel of experts will briefly discuss the results. Members of the media will have an opportunity to ask questions. An international panel of experts will briefly discuss the results. Members of the media will have an opportunity to ask questions. The program will also include personal stories by smokers and former smokers, and videos by two filmmakers on the struggles smokers face as they try to quit and the economic crisis facing the worldâs smallholder tobacco farmers.
WHAT:
Release of the 2018 State of Smoking Survey Global Findings
WHEN:
March 19, 2018, 10:00 a.m. EDT
WHERE:
Please click this link to join the live webcast: www.zoom.us/j/369173155
NOTE: Webcast audio will be available over your computer. If you prefer to listen by telephone, an international list of dial-in numbers is available at: http://bit.ly/StateOfSmokingPhone
|
