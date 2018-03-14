Arion Bank Selects Moody´s Analytics Technology for Basel III and IFRS 9 Compliance

- Business Wire
Moodyâs Analytics announced today that its technology has been selected by Arion Bank for both Basel III and IFRS 9 compliance.
Arion Bank, one of Icelandâs leading banks, will use the Moodyâs Analytics RiskConfidenceâ¢ platform for impairment calculations and IFRS 9 requirements. It will also use the Moodyâs Analytics RiskAuthorityâ¢ software for Basel III compliance and regulatory reporting. In implementing both solutions, Arion Bank will gain flexibility to meet both its present and future compliance and regulatory needs.
The RiskConfidence solution helps financial institutions analyze their portfolios and comply with IFRS 9 requirements. This solution also helps banks to create a holistic and granular view of their assets and liabilities, enabling them to leverage enterprise-wide analytics for effective ALM and liquidity risk management.
The RiskAuthority software offers a comprehensive end-to-end Basel III solution covering data management, regulatory capital calculations, and reporting. This integrated solution enables banks to consolidate and store required Basel I, II, and III data â such as assets, liabilities, off-balance sheet exposures, counterparties, ratings, risk drivers, and market data â all on one platform.
âArion Bankâs decision to use Moodyâs Analytics risk and capital management solutions as part of our internal risk management framework was driven by the flexibility the solutions offer to support Basel III compliance, IFRS 9 implementation requirements, and streamlined regulatory reporting,â said Dr. GÃsli Ãttarsson, CRO of Arion Bank. âThe modularity of the solution supports our compliance needs, from Basel III and IFRS 9 to ALM and stress testing, from a strategic and integrated risk management platform.â
âWe are delighted that Arion Bank has selected Moodyâs Analytics solutions to address its compliance and regulatory reporting needs,â said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moodyâs Analytics. âAs financial institutions worldwide face increasing pressure from their regulators to meet Basel III and IFRS 9 compliance, our solutions help them to meet those challenges from a centralized, streamlined, and automated data management source.â
About Moodyâs Analytics
Moodyâs Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moodyâs Investors Service, Moodyâs Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. MoodyÂ´s Analytics is a subsidiary of MoodyÂ´s Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.
