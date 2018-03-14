330 43

World´s Only Commercially-Available, Flat-Panel, Electronically-Steered Satellite Terminal Now Available in a New,Innovative Package

After last yearâs successful commercial launch, Kymetaâthe communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivityâcontinues to lead innovation in the satellite communications market. Kymeta today announced limited availability of the Kymetaâ¢ KyWayâ¢ Go, a portable, mobile SATCOM terminal. Another industry-first solution, the KyWay Go is a ruggedized, portable terminal that can be up and running in minutes.

âCommercial and government customers have shown great interest in a portable KyWay satellite terminal for use in defense, oil and gas, and first responder applications,â said Nathan Kundtz, Founder, President and CEO, Kymeta. âSince becoming commercially available, the Kymeta KyWay flat-panel, electronically-steered terminal has been widely deployed across more than 23 customers, in ten countries, and seven industries. Interest in the new KyWay Go has been significant and we look forward to sharing its capabilities during SATELLITE 2018.â

The KyWay Go rapid-deployment terminal currently comes in two cases, and goes from opening the boxes to transmitting in less than four minutes. The initial limited production units are available to rent for 3-month or 6-month periods or can be purchased. KyWay Go can be bundled with Kymetaâs innovative and affordableÂ KÄLOâ¢ satellite connectivity services, as well as bespoke MIR/CIR satellite plans.

The KyWay Go will be available to both commercial and government organizations.

About Kymeta

The worldâs demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before.

Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible with a unique hybrid approach that enables satellite and cellular networks to deliver a single, global, mobile network. End-to-end mobile communications are delivered with KymetaÂ KÄLOâ¢ connectivity services, and the worldâs first and only electronically-steered, flat-panel satellite terminal that goes places traditional satellite dishes cannot. The Kymeta KyWayâ¢ terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats, and much more.

If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.

