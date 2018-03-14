330 43

Seoul Semiconductor Launches the World´s Smallest LED Driver Developed for Japan Lighting Market

14/03/2018 - 10:35

- Business Wire

Seoul Semiconductor, a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, has developed the industryâs smallest 100V / 24W LED driver for Japan lighting market. The NanoDriver Series LED drivers employ Seoulâs patented Acrich technology to produce an ultra-miniature device to drive LED circuits from 8 â 24W with 100V input designs with low flicker requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005390/en/

Seoul SemiconductorÂ´s NanoDriver Series is the industryÂ´s smallest 100V / 24W LED driver for Japan lighting market. (Photo: Business Wire)

âThe NanoDriver Series LED drivers will have an significant impact on lighting fixture design, enabling the smallest size luminaires while still delivering high efficacy and low flicker using our patented AC technologyâ explained Keith Hopwood, executive vice president at Seoul Semiconductor.

âFixture manufacturers can significantly reduce the size, weight and volume of their luminaire designs, thus providing their end customers with a highly efficient, less bulky light fixtureâ, Hopwood continued. âThe NanoDriver Seriesâ superior efficacy, low flicker, and small size is the result of Seoul Semiconductorâs continued research and development in AC LED technology, which delivers a unique power topology that results in smaller size, increased efficiency and lower costsâ

The NanoDriver Series devices are ideal for applications such as flush mount, wall sconce, vanity and downlight fixture applications. The NanoDriver Series overcomes the problem of the limited space in lighting fixtures for the electronic controls, it had previously been difficult to convert these applications to LEDs, as there was no space for conventional driver components and circuitry.

The NanoDriver Series LED drivers are designed for controlling luminaires up to 3,000 lumens, making possible the integration of the external converter with the control circuitry. The reduction in size for control circuits made possible by the NanoDriver Series facilitates mounting more light sources on the PC board or reducing the overall size of the fixture and its mounting plate. The NanoDriver Series devices are also small and lightweight enough to make airfreight practical and economical, reducing lead times and streamlining the supply chain.

The NanoDriver Series is available in two models rated for output power of 16W and 24W, for LED assemblies operating at input voltages of 100V (50 â 60Hz). The drivers have typical efficiencies of 85% and up to 150lm/W fixture efficiency, depending on the LEDs and configuration used. They feature power factor correction (PFC) of < 0.9, with an over-temperature protection feature that limits the LED current at temperatures above 160Â°C. Operating temperature range is -40Â° to +70Â°C (ambient) and -40Â° to +140Â°C (case temperature).

To download the datasheet for the NanoDriver Series LED driver, please visit: http://seoulsemicon.com/upload2/Data%20sheet%20NanoDriver%20100V%2003_10_2018_R1.pdf

About Seoul Semiconductor:

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike â delivering the worldâs best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP â a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series â the worldâs smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the worldÂ´s first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs.

For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com

Trademarks

WICOP and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005390/en/

PUBLICIDAD