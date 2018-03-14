330 43

New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast,Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and the worldâs leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the new LiquidynÂ® P-Jet SolderPlusÂ® jet valve and solder paste system. This non-contact jetting system is designed specifically to jet Nordson EFD SolderPlus dispensing paste with high accuracy and repeatability.

The jet dispensing system eliminates the need for Z-axis movement. This allows for significantly faster production speeds when compared to contact dispensing. It also makes it easy to dispense solder paste consistently onto uneven surfaces or parts with varying tolerances. In addition, the modular design of the P-Jet SolderPlus valve simplifies service and maintenance.

Suitable for jetting EFDâs specialized, ISO-certified solder paste formulations in a wide variety of leaded and lead-free alloys, the jet valve dispenses deposits as small as 700 Âµm in diameter at dispensing frequencies up to 25Hz. Pre-qualified SolderPlus jetting formulations save time and streamline implementation. EFD solder paste representatives can help identify the solder paste formulation that best suits each application.

âOur P-Jet SolderPlus jet valve is designed to work as a complete system with our own pre-qualified dispensing paste,â said Julian Greiner, Global Product Line Manager â Jet Valves, Nordson EFD. âThis is a game changer in our industry in terms of the ability to jet solder paste consistently and reliably with high accuracy, even on hard-to-access, uneven or delicate substrates. Manufacturers will benefit from a faster, more controlled solder paste dispensing process, and our complete system significantly reduces the time it takes to implement.â

The pneumatic P-Jet SolderPlus valve features a low cost of ownership. Even the most demanding processes are easy to implement with this innovative jetting solution from Nordson EFD.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

