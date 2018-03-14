330 43

Diligent Appoints Ken Surdan as Chief Product Officer

14/03/2018 - 10:35

Diligent Corporation, the leader inÂ Enterprise Governance Management, today announced the appointment of Ken Surdan as Chief Product Officer in the companyâs New York City office. Surdan will be tasked with advancing Diligentâs mission to drive innovative technology to governance leaders. This recent hire represents Diligentâs commitment in the governance space to fulfill the need for broader solutions that digitize and securely manage the full range of governance responsibilities. Surdan, as Diligentâs latest strategic investment, joins shortly after the companyâs announcement of the Governance Cloud, the only comprehensive suite of governance tools built to help the worldâs leading organizations.

âEvery day, weâre seeing new headlines reflecting the risks of ineffective governance,â said Diligent CEO Brian Stafford. âOur investment in Ken and his capabilities underlines our deep commitment not only to prepare our clients for todayâs governance challenges, but also to push our technology to the next level and drive innovation in the governance space.â

Bringing more than 20 years of experience in product strategy, development and technological innovation, Surdan stands as a SaaS industry veteran with a wealth of experience to scale Diligentâs already expansive suite of governance tools. Surdan has held a variety of executive-level roles at high-growth private and public technology companies. He has built outstanding product and technology teams at innovative companies including Endurance International, Constant Contact and National Leisure Group, an online travel company that he helped grow from $80 million to $900 million in revenue. As an accomplished industry leader with a forward-looking approach to product innovation and governance, Surdan will serve as an essential resource toward furthering Diligentâs corporate strategy.

Serving over 12,000 organizations and 400,000 users worldwide with tools that can be accessed centrally through the Governance Cloud, Diligent proudly introduces Surdanâs appointment as a testament to its unrelenting mission of broadening clientsâ ability to digitize their governance responsibilities.

âDiligent is a company I have admired for its unmatched commitment to its clients, as well as its unique opportunity to scale and solve important problems that exist in a rapidly evolving governance marketplace,â said Ken Surdan, Diligent Chief Product Officer. âI look forward to joining Brian and the Diligent team to serve a highly influential set of clients, who love the products we offer.â

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading provider of secure corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and senior executives. Over 12,000 clients in more than 90 countries and on all seven continents rely on Diligent for secure distribution of board materials to secure messaging, integrated compliance, board evaluation and entity management.Â Governance Cloud is the only solution that meets the evolving governance needs of leading organizations. VisitÂ www.diligent.comÂ to learn more.

