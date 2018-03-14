Diligent Appoints Ken Surdan as Chief Product Officer

- Business Wire
Diligent Corporation, the leader inÂ Enterprise Governance Management, today announced the appointment of Ken Surdan as Chief Product Officer in the companyâs New York City office. Surdan will be tasked with advancing Diligentâs mission to drive innovative technology to governance leaders. This recent hire represents Diligentâs commitment in the governance space to fulfill the need for broader solutions that digitize and securely manage the full range of governance responsibilities. Surdan, as Diligentâs latest strategic investment, joins shortly after the companyâs announcement of the Governance Cloud, the only comprehensive suite of governance tools built to help the worldâs leading organizations.
âEvery day, weâre seeing new headlines reflecting the risks of ineffective governance,â said Diligent CEO Brian Stafford. âOur investment in Ken and his capabilities underlines our deep commitment not only to prepare our clients for todayâs governance challenges, but also to push our technology to the next level and drive innovation in the governance space.â
Bringing more than 20 years of experience in product strategy, development and technological innovation, Surdan stands as a SaaS industry veteran with a wealth of experience to scale Diligentâs already expansive suite of governance tools. Surdan has held a variety of executive-level roles at high-growth private and public technology companies. He has built outstanding product and technology teams at innovative companies including Endurance International, Constant Contact and National Leisure Group, an online travel company that he helped grow from $80 million to $900 million in revenue. As an accomplished industry leader with a forward-looking approach to product innovation and governance, Surdan will serve as an essential resource toward furthering Diligentâs corporate strategy.
Serving over 12,000 organizations and 400,000 users worldwide with tools that can be accessed centrally through the Governance Cloud, Diligent proudly introduces Surdanâs appointment as a testament to its unrelenting mission of broadening clientsâ ability to digitize their governance responsibilities.
âDiligent is a company I have admired for its unmatched commitment to its clients, as well as its unique opportunity to scale and solve important problems that exist in a rapidly evolving governance marketplace,â said Ken Surdan, Diligent Chief Product Officer. âI look forward to joining Brian and the Diligent team to serve a highly influential set of clients, who love the products we offer.â
About Diligent
Diligent is the leading provider of secure corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and senior executives. Over 12,000 clients in more than 90 countries and on all seven continents rely on Diligent for secure distribution of board materials to secure messaging, integrated compliance, board evaluation and entity management.Â Governance Cloud is the only solution that meets the evolving governance needs of leading organizations. VisitÂ www.diligent.comÂ to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005302/en/
La pasada semana, Sergio Ramos llamaba la atención por llegar al entrenamiento del Real Madrid con un Seat 600 y una vestimenta 'vintage'. …
Toyota y la empresa de movilidad JapanTaxi, en colaboración con KDDI Corporation y Accenture, han desarrollado un nuevo sistema de …
Una mujer de 89 años de Valdemorillo falleció el pasado 12 de marzo mientras esperaba un traslado en ambulancia al hospital durante más de …
El fabricante italiano de deportivos Lamborghini ha logrado un nuevo récord al producir 10.000 unidades del Huracán en cuatro años, un …
Cuando el FC Barcelona fichó a Leo Messi, apenas un crío de 13 años, sus compañeros se reían de él. Era pequeño. Raquítico. Daba casi …
La Federación de Enseñanza de CCOO ha publicado una serie de recomendaciones para hacer de la escuela "un espacio feminista", entre las que …
La automovilística Mercedes-Benz y su socio tailandés Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant (TAAP) invertirán más de 100 millones de euros …
La actriz vallisoletana Concha Velasco ha asegurado este miércoles que cree que despedirá su carrera con El funeral, que estrena este …
José Mourinho, fiel a su polémica personalidad, criticó a Ronald de Boer en la previa del Manchester United - Sevilla. "Es el peor …
La delegada del Gobierno en Madrid, Concepción Dancausa, ha informado de que ha ordenado este miércoles que las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Se vende el 'castillo de Drácula'
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens