Mozilla Unveils Latest Updates to Firefox for the Desktop, Fire TV and for the Office

Mozilla, the not-for-profit maker of the Firefox browser, is unveiling three new Firefox releases to its users. Now available in more places, Firefox users can access the web whether theyâre relaxing at home with their laptop, in front of their TV with Amazon Fire TV, or at the office. Additionally, Mozilla is running a contest for users who want to help with the next Firefox Quantum release in May.
This latest releases include the following updates:
Firefox Quantum users can also help with the next release. Back in 2008, Pocket won MozillaÂ´s Extend Firefox 3 contest. Today itÂ´s bringing back the tradition of Firefox Extensions contests with the first Firefox Quantum Extensions Challenge this month. Whether youâre a developer or someone who likes to create fun, cool things, like one-woman Firefox theme machine, MaDonna, Mozilla is looking for the next generation of Extensions to make usersâ browsing experience productive, fast, and fun since the next release of Firefox Quantum supports new WebExtension APIs. The winners will be crowned by the next Firefox Quantum release in May. For more details about the contest and prizes, visit the Hacks blog on Thursday, March 15.
If you havenât yet switched to the new Firefox Quantum browser, Mozilla invites you to download the latest version.
About Mozilla:
Mozilla is the not-for-profit behind the popular web browser, Firefox. We believe the Internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all. We work to ensure it stays open by building products, technologies and programs that put people in control of their online lives, and contribute to a healthier Internet.
