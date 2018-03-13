330 43

Mozilla Unveils Latest Updates to Firefox for the Desktop, Fire TV and for the Office

13/03/2018 - 16:55

- Business Wire

Mozilla, the not-for-profit maker of the Firefox browser, is unveiling three new Firefox releases to its users. Now available in more places, Firefox users can access the web whether theyâre relaxing at home with their laptop, in front of their TV with Amazon Fire TV, or at the office. Additionally, Mozilla is running a contest for users who want to help with the next Firefox Quantum release in May.

This latest releases include the following updates:

Latest Firefox Quantum release for Desktop

Today, March 13, the latest release of Firefox Quantum for desktop users is now available. Mozilla has improved privacy for those who use Private Browsing mode. To learn more about the technical details on how that works, you can visit this blog post. And, Mozilla has made changes under the hood where users may notice faster page load times. The latest version of Firefox Quantum is available for the Desktop and Mobile - iOS and Android.

Latest Firefox for Amazon Fire TV Available This Week

With this latest release, Mozilla has included a fresh new look to help users easily navigate the web on their Amazon Fire TV. No more typing in long URLs--users can now save their preferred websites by pinning them to the Firefox home screen. By using the menu button, they can easily remove any pinned websites at any time.

Firefox Quantum for Enterprise Available Wednesday in Beta

Starting on Wednesday, Firefox Quantum for Enterprise enters Beta, as a final step towards bringing a release version of Firefox Quantum to enterprise users. This will give millions of additional users an update to Firefox Quantum, as everyone deserves to have a super fast and well designed browser. To learn more about how Mozilla is making it easier for IT professionals to install the new Firefox Quantum for their employees, visit our blog post and sign up for the beta of Firefox Quantum for Enterprise.

Firefox Quantum users can also help with the next release. Back in 2008, Pocket won MozillaÂ´s Extend Firefox 3 contest. Today itÂ´s bringing back the tradition of Firefox Extensions contests with the first Firefox Quantum Extensions Challenge this month. Whether youâre a developer or someone who likes to create fun, cool things, like one-woman Firefox theme machine, MaDonna, Mozilla is looking for the next generation of Extensions to make usersâ browsing experience productive, fast, and fun since the next release of Firefox Quantum supports new WebExtension APIs. The winners will be crowned by the next Firefox Quantum release in May. For more details about the contest and prizes, visit the Hacks blog on Thursday, March 15.

If you havenât yet switched to the new Firefox Quantum browser, Mozilla invites you to download the latest version.

Download Firefox for Windows, Mac, Linux

Release Notes for Firefox for Windows, Mac, Linux

Download Firefox for Android

Release Notes for Firefox for Android

