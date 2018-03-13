TNS Launches 4G Roaming Support for Mobile POS Terminals

- Business Wire
Global 4G roaming coverage for mobile point-of-sale (POS) terminals has become more accessible today thanks to the launch of an enhanced solution from Transaction Network Services (TNS).
TNSâ Global Wireless Access (GWA) solution can now support 4G roaming in more than 60 countries around the world. The Internet of Things (IoT) solution for POS terminals provides comprehensive international coverage and is currently used by retailers and deployers of large POS terminal estates in more than 35 countries across Europe, the Asia Pacific region and the Americas.
John Tait, Managing Director of TNSâ FinTech Solutions business across the Asia Pacific region, said: âWe are delighted to be making 4G roaming coverage readily available for POS terminals. The ongoing shutdown of 2G and 3G networks is being compounded by a reduction in 3G network capacity as spectrum is reallocated to 4G. This introduces significant uncertainty for terminal owners who are presented with the growing possibility that their mobile terminals might not be able to connect and accept vital customer payments.
âWireless terminal providers, owners and users need to deploy 4G terminals now as they can no longer guarantee 3G coverage where it has previously been available. TNSâ GWA solution supports the latest terminals and can help merchants benefit from 4G speeds which make point-of-sale transactions faster, provide better customer service and enhanced efficiency. With GWA they can also dedicate more time to their core selling activities.â
TNS now supports more than 500,000 POS and ATM SIMs globally. Its GWA solution has been specifically designed for the needs of the payments industry to simplify the deployment and management of wireless POS terminals. In-country domestic roaming minimizes coverage blackspots, while direct connectivity to the TNS network allows merchants to access hundreds of acquirers and processors.
Mr Tait said: âWe have created GWA to alleviate the pain points which merchants face. An advanced SIM management and diagnostics portal allows SIMs to be provisioned quickly and easily, and users can view and make changes in real time. The combination of strongest signal connectivity and data roaming provides maximum availability for POS terminals and the optional Roam+ application gives fully flexible network carrier selection based on the quality of the data connection to the TNS network.â
GWA supports pre-activated SIMs and allows bulk provisioning of SIMs, which contributes significantly to simplifying SIM management and lowering total cost of ownership. Customers also benefit from a single supplier relationship with TNS with one contract and one bill to manage, regardless of where the POS terminals are deployed.
Founded in 1990, TNS has expanded to provide services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. The organization has secured a strong payments heritage and is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNSâ secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.
About Transaction Network Services:
Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.
Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.
