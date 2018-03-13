330 43

Kymeta Provided High-Speed Mobile Internet Access to Puerto RicoDuring Recovery Efforts

Kymetaâthe communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivityâpartnered with Intelsat and Liberty Puerto Rico to reconnect communities across Puerto Rico when communications and power were severed by Hurricane Maria.

Kymeta, along with partners Intelsat and Liberty Puerto Rico, traveled to 33 communities across Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, providing 22,266 internet sessions and 813.44GB data usage to impacted residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Three Kymeta-enabled vehicles joined a disaster relief caravan that crisscrossed the island of Puerto Rico from October through December 2017*. The vehicles were equipped with Kymeta KyWayâ¢ flat panel, beam-forming, electronically-steered satellite terminals. Despite the lack of any electrical power or cellular service, the low power-consuming terminals provided internet access using the vehicles to power the communications system.

âThe tour provided communication capabilities for disaster relief efforts and brought high-speed connectivity to communities that were without power or communications for weeks,â said Naji Khoury, President, Liberty Puerto Rico. Overall, the Liberty Puerto Rico Wi-Fi Tour delivered 22,266 internet sessions and 813.44GB of data usage. âThis internet access supported relief efforts in 33 communities, supporting public safety staff and helping residents access much-needed funds from pop-up ATMs, fill prescriptions and file 2,504 FEMA applications,â continued Khoury. âFor many of the residents, it was also the first time they had the opportunity to communicate with friends and family since the hurricane.â

For Kymeta, providing much-needed communications in the wake of a disaster made sense.

âThe Liberty Puerto Rico team has worked tirelessly over the last several months to provide some level of normalcy for the island,â said Nathan Kundtz, PhD., Founder, President and CEO, Kymeta. âBeing without communications is one of the most common issues for residents, first responders and ongoing disaster relief efforts following a natural disaster.â Lack of communication is also the biggest roadblock to providing a fast and effective response to a natural disaster or an emergency. âProviding communications where it otherwise wouldnât exist means limited resources can be sent where they will make the greatest impact,â said Kundtz. âWe have been privileged to support the efforts in Puerto Rico.â

In addition to offering high-speed internet access, the tour concluded with 36,895 hot meals served and 4,213 medical services, including vaccinations, rendered.

*During the Liberty Puerto Rico Wi-Fi Tour, Kymeta and its partners visited 33 of the most significantly impacted communities across Puerto Rico: Corozal, Toa Baja, Comerio, Naranjito, Barranquitas, Naguabo, Vega Baja, Florida, Arecibo, Cayey, Humacao, Fajardo, Ceiba, Yabucoa, Guayama, Salinas, Utuado, Ciales, Orocovis, Jayuya, Villalba, Coamo, Juana DÃ­az, Santa Isabel, Maricao, Las MarÃ­as, Moca, Lares, Morovis, Aguas Buenas, Patillas, Maunabo and Yaucao.

About Kymeta

The worldâs demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before.

Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible with a unique hybrid approach that enables satellite and cellular networks to together deliver a single, global, mobile network. End-to-end mobile communications are delivered with Kymeta KÃâÃâ¬LOâ¢ connectivity services, and the worldâs first electronically-steered, flat panel satellite terminal that goes places traditional satellite dishes cannot. The Kymeta KyWayâ¢ terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats and much more.

If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.

