SIA: The Board Approves the Draft Financial Statements for 2017 Strong Growth in Financial Results and Business Figures

- Business Wire
The Board of Directors of SIA, meeting under the chairmanship of Giuliano Asperti, has examined and approved the Draft Financial Statements at 31st December 2017.
The results achieved by SIA Group show strong growth, especially in terms of revenues, EBITDA and net profit, over those of the 2016 financial year, also thanks to the positive contribution of P4cards (company acquired in 2017) in the cards area, the revenues of the parent company and the rise in electronic payment transactions and volumes of traffic on the SIAnet network.
âThe 2017 results confirm the effectiveness of the strategy of growth and internationalization pursued in recent years which has allowed SIA to consolidate its position in the field of digital payments despite highly competitive market conditions. We will carry on along this path through organic development of the business in Italy and abroad and by seeking out extraordinary corporate transactions in line with our growth prospects. Our objective remains to create a hi-tech infrastructure for European payments with innovative, reliable and secure servicesâ said Massimo Arrighetti, Chief Executive Officer of SIA.
In 2017, Group revenues rose to â¬567.2 million with a growth of â¬99 million (+21.1%) over 2016. The gross operating margin (EBITDA) also increased to â¬179.8 million, up by â¬54.9 million (+44%) and EBIT rose to â¬108.5 million, up by â¬4.3 million compared to the previous year (+4.2%).
Adjusted EBITDA, which does not take account of extraordinary events and transactions, amounts to â¬203 million compared to the â¬142.6 million of the previous financial year (+42.3%).
Net profit was â¬80.1 million, up by â¬9.7 million (+13.8%).
In 2017 the SIA Group processed overall the clearing of 13.1 billion transactions (+7% compared to 2016), 6.1 billion card transactions (+41.1%) and 3.3 billion payment transactions (+7.1%) relating to credit transfers and collections.
On the financial markets, the number of trading and post-trading transactions rose to 56.2 billion from 47.4 billion in 2016, an increase of 18.8%.
SIA handled a volume of traffic of over 784 terabytes of data, up 19.8% compared to 2016, on the 174,000 km of the SIAnet network, with total infrastructure availability and 100% service levels.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005713/en/
Un gol del bosnio Edin Dzeko le dio este martes el triunfo 1-0 al Roma ante el Shakhtar Donetsk, lo que permitió al conjunto italiano …
El Sevilla se ha clasificado por primera vez en su historia para los cuartos de final de la Champions League al conseguir un valiosísimo …
El Bayern de Múnich parte como favorito en su eliminatoria de octavos de final de Champions League tras golear en la ida 5-0 al Besiktas. …
El nombre de Stephen Ross se asomó al mundo del fútbol en 2013, cuando lanzó la ya conocida International Champions Cup, un torneo de …
El Barcelona de Ernesto Valverde se juega este miércoles gran parte de la temporada. Los azulgranas disputarán la vuelta de los octavos de …
Con el título prácticamente en el bolsillo, las ambiciones del Manchester City en la Premier League se amplían a tratar de conseguir todos …
Gina Haspel es la primera mujer que dirige la CIA. Pero su papel como responsable de operaciones clandestinas en prisiones secretas donde los …
Neymar es noticia por su lesión, por los rumores que le acercan al Real Madrid...pero en este mes de marzo también lo es por la tercera …
Este pasado lunes, André Gomes confesó lo que sufre cuando tiene que jugar con el FC Barcelona. Y no ha sido el único, ya que hace unos …
El empresario ruso Nikolai Glushkov, un amigo cercano del difunto oligarca Boris Berezovski, fue hallado sin vida en su vivienda de Reino …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Así se corta en dos un crucero
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens