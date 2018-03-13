330 43

P.I. Works Centralized SON is Selected by Telefónica UK to EnableFully Automated Mobile Network Operations

13/03/2018 - 10:35

- Business Wire

P.I. Works has been awarded a contract by TelefÃ³nica UK for the delivery, deployment and support of their award-winning uSON platform across its network.

P.I. Works uSON provides centralized self-configuration, self-optimization and self-healing capabilities, including inter-vendor and IRAT support, along with an integrated Performance Management solution. uSONâs real time and automated network management capabilities, coupled with AI-powered algorithms for closed-loop optimization, will empower TelefÃ³nica UK to transform the way that network quality and customer experience are managed.

Brendan OâReilly, CTO for TelefÃ³nica UK comments âOur SON solution delivers a consistently good experience for our customers when they use their mobile device. It has helped reduce complexity and enhance our flexibilityÂ by continually analysing and retuning our network to ensure we continue to provide a reliable service for all our customersâ.

BaÃâ¦ÃÅ¸ar AkpÃâÃÂ±nar, P.I. Works CEO, commented âWe are delighted to be partnering with TelefÃ³nica UK, and we are fully committed to delivering our SON powered solutions to help manage the complex demands of their evolving mobile network operations. We are confident that TelefÃ³nica UK will derive immediate benefit from our field-proven solutions in both network quality and operational efficiency, as well as supporting their goal to build the UKâs most customer-centric networkâ.

