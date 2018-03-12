330 43

ImmunoTek Announces the Opening of Its 20th Plasma Collection Center in the USA

12/03/2018 - 15:35

- Business Wire

Earlier this week, ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC successfully opened its 20th center in the United States since inception of the company in 2013. ImmunoTek, a growing biotech company focused on source plasma collection, has experienced quick growth in less than 5 years due to the significant demand of the raw materials needed for the manufacturing of finished biological therapeutics such as IVIG, Albumin, Hemophilia factors, and specialty proteins.

With 10 additional sites in-progress for 2018, ImmunoTek has recently scaled up capacity to open 12-15 plasma collection centers each year thereafter. It was necessary for the company to invest resources into training and staff development to meet the supply chain needs for its global partners while allowing the addition of new clients wishing to further the development of collection centers or diversify with contracting plasma supply. âOur challenge is to create a training curriculum that is mobile enough to keep up with our scale and thorough enough that first generation plasmapheresis technicians can develop the competence to not only function in their role but possess the confidence required to grow a new business in their local communities. We are proud of the performance in these centers as they continue to achieve excellent compliance reviews and grow their total collections,â noted Scott Ramsey, COO and Co-founder.

With 1500+ employees in the pipeline, the company is planning 20-30 more plasma collection sites in the next 3 years with additional annual capacity each year for new business development. CEO & President, Jerome Parnell III said âWhile this is a very exciting time for all stakeholders in the plasma industry; it is becoming particularly challenging being one of the few independent plasma suppliers; as 95% of plasma collection is owned and operated by larger pharmaceutical entities. Our objective is to continue to grow with small to mid-size fractionators, biotech companies, and emerging plasma enterprises seeking our expertise due to the lack of available of raw material in the market.â

Collectively, ImmunoTek Bio Centers and its subsidiary, International Bio Resources (IBR) has opened over 100 FDA licensed and EU certified plasma collection centers in the USA over the past decade, making ImmunoTek a global leader in developing reliable plasma supply chain and the fastest growing independent plasma supplier in the world.

