Mitsubishi Heavy: H-100 Gas Turbine & Low NOx Combustion System Receives Full Mechanical Drive Qualification by Shell

The industry leadingÂ 118MW H-100 gas turbine, packaged for mechanical drive applications under the partnership of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)(TOKYO:7011), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) has achieved full qualification status by Shellâs Technical team based in The Hague.
In August 2017, MHPS embarked on a rigorous testing regime to validate the mechanical drive performance of their 2-shaft 118MW H-100 Gas Turbine equipped with their low NOx (single digit ppm) combustion system. After successful completion of testing protocol and a detailed technical review by their qualification team, Shell announced their official qualification of the MHPS gas turbine on December 22, 2017. This followed Shellâs earlier qualification of the MHPS 108MW H-100 gas turbine in 2015. Shell has already qualified Mitsubishi Compressors by Enterprise Frame Agreement effective in 2011, clearing the way for MHPS and MCO to supply all components for future Shell LNG compression systems.
Upon receiving notification from Shell, MHI President & CEO Shunichi Miyanaga commented, âThis milestone in the continued development of the H-100 gas turbine underscores Mitsubishiâs competitiveness as the main driver for world-scale LNG liquefaction trains and complements the H-Series strong position in the thermal power plant market. Our goal is to provide our customers with high reliability and productivity, while reducing emissions, complexity, and the overall cost of LNG production.â
The heavy-duty H-100 Gas Turbine also offers best in class efficiency and reliability with low-maintenance. Benefits of the two-shaft gas turbine for LNG mechanical drive applications include a broad variable-speed operating window, train restarts under settle-out pressure. H-100 gas turbine also adds the benefit such as shortened start-up time and a significantly reduced plot size.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group will further integrate and expand the diverse product and technology lineup of its energy and oil & gas business to meet market needs.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the worldâs leading heavy machinery manufacturers, with consolidated sales of 3,992.1 billion yen in fiscal 2014, the year ended March 31, 2015. MHIâs diverse lineup of products and services encompasses shipbuilding, power plants, chemical plants, environmental equipment, steel structures, industrial and general machinery, aircraft, space systems and air-conditioning systems. For more information, please visit the companyâs website http://www.mhi-global.com/index.html
And more about MHI Oil & Gas Business: http://ceraweek.mhi.com/
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MCO is one of the worldÃÅ ÃÂ¼s largest manufacturers of process compressors and mechanical drive steam turbines. MCO provides the design, manufacture, sales, and after-sales services of compression systems composed of compressor, drive machinery and peripheral equipment. For more information, please visit the companyâs website http://www.mhicompressor.com/en/
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the worldÂ´s leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The companyâs products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, conventional gas/coal/oil-fired (thermal) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC). For more information, please visit the companyÂ´s website https://www.mhps.com/
