Kymeta KyWay? Terminals Achieve Certification with World´s Leading Satellite Operators

12/03/2018 - 12:55

Kymetaâthe communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivityâannounced today that the companyâs KyWayâ¢ satellite terminals are now certified with the worldâs leading satellite operators, including Intelsat, Telesat, SES, and HISPASAT. Antenna certification with these providers means that KyWay terminals successfully connect with the operatorâs satellite spacecraft and do not cause adjacent satellite interference.

âKyWay terminals have proven successful with Intelsat, one of Kymetaâs major partners, and have also successfully connected to SES, HISPASAT, and Telesat satellites on both conventional and HTS beams,â said Neville Meijers, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, Kymeta. âKymeta also has conditional approval from Eutelsat and is actively pursuing final approval and certification with other satellite operators around the world.â

Kymetaâs satellite terminals operate across a broad range of satellites, and can switch from satellite to satellite, automatically acquiring signals, no matter what operator owns them. The proven ability to establish a link without interference means an entire host of use cases are now possible for fixed and mobile satellite communications.

âWith our goal to provide the world with a seamless, always-on communications experience, it is important that we can prove to the satellite community and business industries alike that our solutions are compatible across satellite networks,â said Meijers. âAntenna certification is a testament to the proven capabilities of our solutions.â

About Kymeta

The worldâs demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before.

Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible with a unique hybrid approach that enables satellite and cellular networks to together deliver a single, global, mobile network. End-to-end mobile communications are delivered with Kymeta KÃâÃâ¬LOâ¢ connectivity services, and the worldâs first electronically-steered, flat panel satellite terminal that goes places traditional satellite dishes cannot. The Kymeta KyWayâ¢ terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats and much more.

If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.

