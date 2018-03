330 43

Kymeta KyWay? Terminals Achieve Certification with World´s Leading Satellite Operators

12/03/2018 - 12:55

Kymeta—the communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivity—announced today that the company’s KyWay™ satellite terminals are now certified with the world’s leading satellite operators, including Intelsat, Telesat, SES, and HISPASAT. Antenna certification with these providers means that KyWay terminals successfully connect with the operator’s satellite spacecraft and do not cause adjacent satellite interference.

“KyWay terminals have proven successful with Intelsat, one of Kymeta’s major partners, and have also successfully connected to SES, HISPASAT, and Telesat satellites on both conventional and HTS beams,” said Neville Meijers, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, Kymeta. “Kymeta also has conditional approval from Eutelsat and is actively pursuing final approval and certification with other satellite operators around the world.”

Kymeta’s satellite terminals operate across a broad range of satellites, and can switch from satellite to satellite, automatically acquiring signals, no matter what operator owns them. The proven ability to establish a link without interference means an entire host of use cases are now possible for fixed and mobile satellite communications.

“With our goal to provide the world with a seamless, always-on communications experience, it is important that we can prove to the satellite community and business industries alike that our solutions are compatible across satellite networks,” said Meijers. “Antenna certification is a testament to the proven capabilities of our solutions.”

About Kymeta

The world’s demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before.

Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible with a unique hybrid approach that enables satellite and cellular networks to together deliver a single, global, mobile network. End-to-end mobile communications are delivered with Kymeta KĀLO™ connectivity services, and the world’s first electronically-steered, flat panel satellite terminal that goes places traditional satellite dishes cannot. The Kymeta KyWay™ terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats and much more.

If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.

