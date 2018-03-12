330 43

Reply Inaugurates Innovative Test Automation Centre

12/03/2018 - 11:35

- Business Wire

Concept Reply, a leading specialist on the Internet of Things, opened its first Global Test Automation Centre, aimed at companies looking to automate the testing of products and services, accessed through As a Service.

By being available âas a serviceâ, a Test Automation Centre offers companies the ability to monitor the quality of products and services without having to burden themselves with the complexities of a proprietary centre or a specific Test Automation solution.

The creation of the Centre by Reply comes as a response to the ever growing demand for quality in software related to the widespread use of the Internet of Things. To address this need, Concept Reply has developed a framework that facilitates access to continuous testing, including âon demandâ, from the conception phase to the management of the post-market release. Moreover, the services offered by the Centre have been designed to integrate into the new Agile and DevOps-based software development cycles.

To further accelerate the introduction of Quality, Test and Monitoring services by companies, Concept Reply has developed specific vertical solutions for key industrial areas including the Automotive, Finance, Telco & Media sectors, as well as a solution aimed at the e-commerce world.

The new Test Automation Centre is located within Replyâs Research Centre on the Internet of Things.

