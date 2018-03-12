330 43

mu Space, SES Networks and Hughes to Provide Broadband Access to Rural Thailand

12/03/2018 - 11:05

- Business Wire

Rural communities of Thailand will soon be able to enjoy reliable satellite-based broadband services delivered by mu Space Corp using SES Networksâ satellite capacity and the JUPITERâ¢ System from Hughes Networks Systems (Hughes), announced SES today.

Engineers installing a satellite antenna in a rural location in Thailand (Photo: Business Wire)

mu Space is a Thai space technology startup which aims to provide satellite services that are affordable, easy-to-install and offer widespread coverage. By contracting capacity on SES satellites â SES-8 and SES-12 once it is launched â and using the Hughesâ JUPITER System, mu Space will be improving quality of life for Thailandâs citizens by providing reliable and affordable satellite-based broadband for telecom providers and businesses in Thailand.

According to Thailandâs telecom industry database, only 12% or about 8.3 million of the countryâs 69 million population currently has access to broadband. Recognising its importance in social and economic development, the Thai government has launched several initiatives, including a National Broadband Policy and a new economic model Thailand 4.0 with the goals to increase broadband penetration to 95% of the Thai population by 2020 and to transform the country into an innovation-driven economy.

âAt mu Space, our mission is to deliver nationwide and reliable connectivity to everyone in Thailand in order to improve the quality of life of the local people. As such, we have been searching for the ideal partners to ensure that we can deliver reliable broadband services at the right price point. Together with the global experience of SES Networks and Hughes, we are confident of the high service quality that we will jointly deliver in Thailand,â said James Yenbamroong, founder and CEO at mu Space.

âIn rural and underserved areas, satellite is the best solution for broadband access as itâs much more affordable and faster to deploy compared to land-based internet infrastructure,â said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific at SES Networks. âWe are honoured that mu Space has selected SES Networks as their partner of choice in bridging the digital divide in Thailand and are thrilled at the chance to empower Thai citizens with unlimited opportunities to improve their lives.â

âIn ex-urban and rural communities, terrestrial networks are difficult to roll out and costly, contrasted by the new generation of satellites and access technologies which bring affordable access to people anywhere cross continent-wide coverage areas,â said Ramesh Ramaswamy, senior vice president and general manager, International at Hughes. âWe are excited that SES Networks has chosen our JUPITER System and look forward to working with them and mu Space to deliver on their mission of bringing broadband to everyone in Thailand.â

