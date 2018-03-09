330 43

Seoul Semiconductor SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs to be Applied in Luminaires by Lighting Specialty Company FLOS Architectural

Seoul Semiconductor, a global innovator of LED products and technology, announces that its SunLike Series LEDs, which implement light closest to the spectrum of natural sunlight, have been adopted for a series of luminaires designed by FLOS Architectural, a specialty lighting company based in Spain.

FLOS Architectural UT Spot equipped with SunLike LEDs (left), FLOS luminaires equipped with SunLike LED displayed at PLDC (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

FLOS Architectural, the Spanish-based architectural branch of the designer lighting enterprise FLOS, adopted SunLike LEDs for its spotlight products that feature remotely controlled lamp positioning, direction and focus. FLOS has adopted SunLike LEDs for three of its product groups: UT Spot, UT Pro (Tracking Power), and Light Supply, and has also specified SunLike LEDs for another new product, Smart Control, scheduled to be released in 2018.

Federico Martinez, CEO of FLOS Architectural explained, âWe rated the SunLike LEDsâ impressive color reproducing capability and natural light spectrum technology very high. When we introduced our state-of-the-art lighting systems equipped with SunLike LEDs, we succeeded in attracting the attention of many audiences. After participating in PLDC, there were a flood of inquiries about SunLike LED-adopted products and we decided to apply SunLike LED to our new products, as well as existing products. We plan to expand the supply of our lighting products equipped with SunLike LEDs.â

According to Caleb Won, executive VP of global marketing at Seoul Semiconductor, âFLOS Architecturalâs exclusive smart control technology represents the cutting-edge technology for the future of the lighting market. We expect that SunLike natural spectrum LED technology can be integrated to achieve synergy effects and contribute to increasing the spread of natural light LED."

About TRI-R technology

TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd. It is a natural light LED light source technology that reproduces the spectrum of natural sunlight, developed by the concept and spectrum technology of natural light.

About FLOS Architectural

In 2005 FLOS acquired a 75% share and Antares became part of the group with the establishment of FLOS Architectural. The first FLOS Architectural catalogue made its debut in 2006 at Light + Building Expo in Frankfurt. The new brand name made full use of the characteristics of each of the trademarks: design potential merged with professional and technical experience, without neglecting the strength of the sales network that provided fundamental support in the growth of the business. FLOS Architectural became a point of reference for hotels, retail chains, and work spaces throughout the world that need an ideal source of lighting as well as design, quality and energy saving.

For more information about FLOS Architectural, please visit https://architectural.flosusa.com.

About Seoul Semiconductor:

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike â delivering the worldâs best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP â a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; NanoDriver Series â the worldâs smallest 24W DC LED Drivers; Acrich, the worldÂ´s first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, includes all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, as well as multi-junction technology (MJT); and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC.

For more information about Seoul Semiconductor, please visit http://www.seoulsemicon.com

# Trademarks

Wicop and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

