NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64 GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP

NTT Electronics (NEL), a leading supplier of coherent Digital Signal Processor (DSP) solutions to system and module manufacturers worldwide, today announced its industry-leading 64GBaud high-performance coherent DSP for Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexed (DWDM) optical transport systems. The new DSP supports flexible line capacities by combining multiple Baud-rates and modulation-formats, from 100Gbps/Î» by 32GBaud QPSK to industry-first 600Gbps/Î» by 64GBaud 64QAM. This maximizes per-fiber DWDM capacity seamlessly, from 5Tbps for tens of thousands of kilometers Ultra Long Haul (ULH) to over 30Tbps for 120km ZR transmission reaches, and further doubling the capacity by using both C-band and L-band. Its high-speed real-time coherent processing at 64GBaud enables thousands-of-kilometers LH transport at 200Gbps/Î» by Dual-Polarization (DP) QPSK, hundreds-of-kilometers Metro transport at 400Gbps/Î» by DP 16QAM, or 120km ZR transport at 600Gbps/Î» by DP 64QAM.
The new 64GBaud high-performance DSP is the second offering in NELâs third-generation CMOS coherent DSP family. Its brand-new DSP core leverages Broadcomâs cutting-edge 16nm CMOS fin-FET high-speed mixed-signal technologies which enhances per-lambda capacity by two-to-three times up to 600Gbps/Î». In addition, it extends fiber reach by 60% compared with the previous 32GBaud low-power DSP [1], NELâs first offering of its third-generation CMOS DSP family, providing LH transport at 100Gbps/Î» by DP QPSK or Metro transport at 200Gbps/Î» by DP 16QAM.
âEvery Service Provider needs to maximize fiber capacity to meet increasing bandwidth demand,â said Haruhiko Ichino, NEL Executive Vice President and General Manager of Broadband System & Device Business Group. âWe are strongly committed to be a pioneer in the coherent DSP innovation and to provide merchant-silicon solutions for cost-effective upgrades in LH, Metro, and shorter-reach data-center-interconnect (DCI) applications.â
NEL is currently sampling the new DSP to its early access partners and customers, and is planning its production release in the second half of 2018.
https://www.ntt-electronics.com/en/news/2016/3/industry-first-16nm-100g-200g-coherent-dsp.html
NTT Electronics Announces Power-Efficient Industry-First 16nm 100G/200G Coherent DSP, March 21, 2016.
