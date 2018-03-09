Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in the United Kingdom

- Business Wire
Andersen Global is proud to announce its expansion in the United Kingdom through a Collaboration Agreement with a leading VAT firm in London, RBCVAT Limited. The firm, led by Roger Bevan, is a significant addition to increasing Andersen Globalâs platform in this key market in Europe. RBCVAT Limited will be a part of the LLP that Andersen Global has formed in the United Kingdom with Founding Partners George McCracken and James Frost.
âThe United Kingdom is the next major step in our firmâs growth and I wanted to ensure that we collaborated with a quality organization with a culture consistent with our objectives,â said Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. âRoger is an Arthur Andersen alumnus and was the first dedicated Andersen recruit in VAT in Europe, so he provides us with a superior firm and outstanding individuals that underscore our reputation as best-in-class. The addition of RBCVAT Limited coupled with Rogerâs specialized capabilities is extremely advantageous for our firm, and I look forward to continuing our build-out of the United Kingdom.â
RBCVAT Limited was founded over 15 years ago and specializes in pan-European VAT advice and consultancy services. The firmâs expertise includes providing multi-national companies with business-led VAT advice, advising U.S. businesses on European in-bound transactions, supply chains and VAT planning, supporting U.S. businesses with their European VAT registrations and filings, and providing engaging VAT training packages.
âOur firmâs culture focuses on providing an unmatched attention to detail and outstanding, seamless service to our clientele while customizing our approach to their needs, and we continue to be the best-in-class VAT service provider for our clients for all European countries. Collaborating with Andersen Global will be an excellent fit as far as services that we provide and we are excited to even better meet the increasingly complex and international needs of our clients,â added Roger.
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 87 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005086/en/
Lucas Hernández podría ser la incorporación de última hora de la selección española de cara al Mundial de Rusia. 'La Roja', algo escasa …
Cupra ha confirmado el lanzamiento de las series E TCR, el primer campeonato español de turismos eléctricos, para 2019. El modelo que …
Antoine Griezmann está en la agenda del Barcelona. El galo, que este verano ve reducida su cláusula de rescisión a la mitad (de 200 a 100 …
La Federación Inglesa de fútbol (FA) ha decidido multar a Pep Guardiola con 20.000 libras esterlinas (unos 22.000 euros) por mostrar el …
Juan Luis Larrea presentó este viernes su candidatura a las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) del …
La compañía automovilística Ford ha presentado en el Salón del Automóvil de Ginebra su nuevo todocamino Edge, que incorpora llantas de …
Neymar se marchó del Barcelona el pasado verano para poder formar una escuadra a la que liderar. La elegida fue la del PSG, único equipo …
El fabricante alemán Audi y su socio Global Bioenergies han conseguido producir 60 litros de e-gasolina, el mayor lote de este tipo de …
El Salón del Automóvil de Ginebra 2018, que abrió sus puertas al público desde este jueves hasta el próximo 18 de marzo, aglutina las …
La jornada de la NBA ha tenido un claro protagonista. Jaylen Brown, el alero de los Celtics, dejó sin aliento tanto a su equipo como a los …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El Dior de las pescaderías español
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens