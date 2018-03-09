A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Rated Subsidiaries of AXA S.A.Under Review With Developing Implications

- Business Wire
A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of rated subsidiaries of AXA S.A. (AXA) (Paris, France). Please see below for the detailed list of companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).
The rating actions follow AXAâs announcement on March 5, 2018, that the group has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of XL Group Ltd (XL) [NYSE: XL], for a cash consideration of USD 15.3 billion (EUR 12.4 billion). The transaction is anticipated to close in the second half of 2018, and is subject to approval by XL shareholders and other customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals.
The ratings are expected to remain under review until the transaction closes, and A.M. Best has assessed the impact of the transaction on the credit fundamentals of the group and its rated subsidiaries. The under review status may be updated in the interim period if new facts and circumstances present themselves.
The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of âaa-â have been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiary of AXA S.A.:
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of âa+â have been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiaries of AXA S.A.:
The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of âaâ have been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiaries of AXA S.A.:
The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of âa-â have been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiary of AXA S.A.:
The FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of âbbbâ have been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiary of AXA S.A.:
The FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICRs of âbbb-â have been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiaries of AXA S.A.:
The Long-Term ICR of âbbb+â has been placed under review with developing implications for the following subsidiary of AXA S.A.:
The following Long-Term Issue Credit Rating has been placed under review with developing implications:
AXA Financial, Inc.â
--âbbb+â on $350 million 7% senior unsecured debentures, due 2028
The following Short-Term Issue Credit Rating has been placed under review with developing implications:
AXA Financial, Inc.â
--âAMB-2â on its commercial paper program
Â
