Sigma Systems Three-time Winner of Canada´s Best Managed Companies Award

8/03/2018 - 14:25

- Business Wire

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, was recognized today as one of Canadaâs Best Managed Companies, an elite group of organizations that deliver strong business performance and employ innovative management strategies. This marks the third year in a row that Sigma has won this distinguished award.

Now in its 25th year, Canadaâs Best Managed Companies is one of the countryâs leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Sigma has maintained healthy financial results for over a decade, placing a strong emphasis on culture and a commitment to innovation and growth.

âSigma is honored to be named a Best Managed Company three years in a row,â said Sigma CEO, Tim Spencer. âI believe our commitment to open and transparent leadership, long-term investment in technology and innovation, and the continual development of our workforce has contributed to our growing success in the market.â

âBest Managed winners should be extremely proud of their accomplishments,â said Lorrie King, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canadaâs Best Managed Companies program. âThe marketplace is changing rapidly, and this incredible class of companiesâ commitment and entrepreneurial leadership help drive business success that is critical for the health of our economy.â

2018 winners of the Canadaâs Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canadaâs Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 11, 2018. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of todayâs business leaders.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The companyâs portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.

About Canadaâs Best Managed Companies

CanadaÂ´s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canadaâs Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canadaâs Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

