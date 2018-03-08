Netcracker Named a Leader in Gartner´s Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year

- Business Wire
Netcracker Technology, a global leader in policy-driven fulfillment, orchestration and assurance solutions for virtual and physical networks, announced today that Netcracker has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems"1 report. This is the eighth consecutive year that Netcracker has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems.
This yearÂ´s Magic Quadrant evaluated 10 vendors in the operations support systems (OSS) market. Netcracker was positioned as a Leader highest for its ability to execute for the fifth year in a row.
Click here to download the full report.
Netcracker customer Shane Gaffney, SVP Technology Solutions at Deutsche Telekom, said, "As an integral part of our large-scale transformation program, we are confident in NetcrackerÂ´s comprehensive OSS solution and its ability to drive operational efficiency and optimize our infrastructure. NetcrackerÂ´s portfolio supports our commitment to delivering the best service quality and experience to our customers."
"We feel that our positioning in the OSS market, with this report marking our eighth consecutive placement as a Leader, underscores our commitment to helping our customers meet increasingly complex infrastructure requirements," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "As service providers embrace virtualization and digitalization programs, we continue to deliver the most innovative products on the market that enable new business and operational models at a lower cost."
GartnerÂ´s Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems evaluates "major vendors that sell end-to-end OSSs to communications service providers in the global marketplace. Modern OSS becomes a critical incubator that enables CSPs to shift from traditional operations providers to digital service providers."
1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems" by Martina Kurth, Amresh Nandan and June Ainslie, 22 February 2018.
