Workiva and Anaplan Announce Platform Integration

- Business Wire
Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leading provider of solutions for enterprise productivity, and Anaplan, the leader in Connected Planning, today jointly announced a partnership to help companies streamline performance management reporting. The partnership was announced in Las Vegas at Anaplan Hub 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005978/en/
Workiva has integrated its Wdesk platform with Anaplanâs Connected Planning platform to offer a comprehensive solution for modernizing critical finance and accounting functions, including planning and analysis, management reporting, industry specific regulatory compliance processes, enterprise-wide consolidations and financial reporting.
When integrated, data flows directly between the platforms, providing Workiva customers with access to the full breadth and power of the Anaplan Connected Planning platform. Customers can now automate and structure their outdated, disconnected spreadsheet planning and analysis processes.
After users integrate their planning, analysis and reporting data from Anaplan into the Wdesk platform, they can benefit from the full capabilities of Wdesk, including synchronized data, dynamic commentary, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and clear audit trails. Wdesk streamlines how users create integrated reports, enabling narrative to be linked to data across documents, spreadsheets and presentations.
âOur partnership with Anaplan creates a full end-to-end solution for transforming financial planning and reporting processes, including company performance reports and public disclosures,â said Matt Rizai, Chairman and CEO of Workiva. âAnaplan enables our customers to connect critical planning data directly to Wdesk, which becomes a central repository of trusted management and regulatory reporting data, with powerful linking, auditability and control features.â
âOur partnership with Workiva demonstrates our continued commitment to help our customers achieve better business performance through connected planning that is dynamic, collaborative and intelligent,â said Sampath Gromatam, Vice President of Product at Anaplan. âAnaplan is an open platform with a growing partner ecosystem, and this partnership adds to the flexibility and choice that provides our customers with an end-to-end solution for planning and regulatory reporting.â
The Wdesk and Anaplan platform integration is available immediately.
This week, Anaplan also announced the future of Connected Planning at Hub 2018. Industry visionaries, leaders and experts, as well as people looking to be inspired, are gathering at Hub 2018 through March 7, in Las Vegas to share the vision for Connected Planning.
About Workiva
Workiva (NYSE:WK) delivers Wdesk, an intuitive cloud platform that modernizes how people work within thousands of organizations, including over 70 percent of the FORTUNE 500Â®. Wdesk is built upon a data management engine, offering controlled collaboration, data connections, granular permissions and a full audit trail. Wdesk helps mitigate risk, improves productivity and gives users confidence in their data-driven decisions. Workiva employs more than 1,200 people with offices in 16 cities. The company is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit workiva.com.
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/workiva
Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Time Inc. FORTUNE 500Â® is a registered trademark of Time Inc. and is used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.
About Anaplan
Anaplan is the leader in Connected Planning. Our purpose-built softwareâpowered by our patented Hyperblock engineâenables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large and fast-growing companies worldwide use our solutions to connect the people and data required for trusted plans and accelerated decisions essential to leading in their markets. Based in San Francisco, we are a privately-held growth company with 20 offices, 175 expert partners, and more than 850 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.
Â
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005978/en/
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 8 de marzo de 2018 ha sido 02, 09, 12, 15, 26 y 31, complementario 16 y reintegro 0. El …
El número 99.362 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del jueves 8 de marzo de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros …
Dos acciones de Saúl Ñíguez, primero un golazo desde 30 metros y después un buen centro que originó el 2-0 de Diego Costa, y un tanto de …
El futbolista brasileño Dani Alves fue uno de los protagonistas del encuentro de Champions entre el PSG y el Real Madrid. El lateral fue …
Héctor Bellerín no pasa por su mejor momento como jugador del Arsenal. El conjunto inglés no levanta cabeza en la Premier League y su …
Tras un periodo convulso en torno al mítico Volkswagen Beetle, los peores presagios sobre su futuro se han cumplido: el 'Escarabajo' dejará …
La UEFA confirmó este jueves la apertura de un procedimiento disciplinario al París Saint Germain por los incidentes registrados en partido …
La estadounidense Serena Williams es la única mujer deportista que figura entre los mejores pagados del mundo, según la prestigiosa revista …
La eliminación del Paris Saint Germain ante el Real Madrid en la Champions League va a traer cola. El primero en caer será su entrenador, …
El fiscal general del Estado, Julián Sánchez Melgar, ha apuntado este jueves que su departamento "probablemente" no agotará el plazo …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Se busca gente para isla privada
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens