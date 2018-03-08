330 43

Workiva and Anaplan Announce Platform Integration

8/03/2018 - 11:35

- Business Wire

Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leading provider of solutions for enterprise productivity, and Anaplan, the leader in Connected Planning, today jointly announced a partnership to help companies streamline performance management reporting. The partnership was announced in Las Vegas at Anaplan Hub 2018.

Workiva has integrated its Wdesk platform with Anaplanâs Connected Planning platform to offer a comprehensive solution for modernizing critical finance and accounting functions, including planning and analysis, management reporting, industry specific regulatory compliance processes, enterprise-wide consolidations and financial reporting.

When integrated, data flows directly between the platforms, providing Workiva customers with access to the full breadth and power of the Anaplan Connected Planning platform. Customers can now automate and structure their outdated, disconnected spreadsheet planning and analysis processes.

After users integrate their planning, analysis and reporting data from Anaplan into the Wdesk platform, they can benefit from the full capabilities of Wdesk, including synchronized data, dynamic commentary, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and clear audit trails. Wdesk streamlines how users create integrated reports, enabling narrative to be linked to data across documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

âOur partnership with Anaplan creates a full end-to-end solution for transforming financial planning and reporting processes, including company performance reports and public disclosures,â said Matt Rizai, Chairman and CEO of Workiva. âAnaplan enables our customers to connect critical planning data directly to Wdesk, which becomes a central repository of trusted management and regulatory reporting data, with powerful linking, auditability and control features.â

âOur partnership with Workiva demonstrates our continued commitment to help our customers achieve better business performance through connected planning that is dynamic, collaborative and intelligent,â said Sampath Gromatam, Vice President of Product at Anaplan. âAnaplan is an open platform with a growing partner ecosystem, and this partnership adds to the flexibility and choice that provides our customers with an end-to-end solution for planning and regulatory reporting.â

The Wdesk and Anaplan platform integration is available immediately.

This week, Anaplan also announced the future of Connected Planning at Hub 2018. Industry visionaries, leaders and experts, as well as people looking to be inspired, are gathering at Hub 2018 through March 7, in Las Vegas to share the vision for Connected Planning.

About Workiva

Workiva (NYSE:WK) delivers Wdesk, an intuitive cloud platform that modernizes how people work within thousands of organizations, including over 70 percent of the FORTUNE 500Â®. Wdesk is built upon a data management engine, offering controlled collaboration, data connections, granular permissions and a full audit trail. Wdesk helps mitigate risk, improves productivity and gives users confidence in their data-driven decisions. Workiva employs more than 1,200 people with offices in 16 cities. The company is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit workiva.com.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is the leader in Connected Planning. Our purpose-built softwareâpowered by our patented Hyperblock engineâenables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large and fast-growing companies worldwide use our solutions to connect the people and data required for trusted plans and accelerated decisions essential to leading in their markets. Based in San Francisco, we are a privately-held growth company with 20 offices, 175 expert partners, and more than 850 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

