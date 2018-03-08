330 43

SES Networks Announces Partnerships for Groundbreaking O3b mPOWERCustomer Edge Terminals

SES today introduced ALCAN, Isotropic Systems and Viasat as new technology partners for O3b mPOWER, SES Networksâ groundbreaking satellite-based communications system. The three companies have been contracted by SES to develop smart, high-throughput terminal solutions, a building block in the systemâs ground infrastructure innovation roadmap.

Developed with leading technology partners, O3b mPOWER Customer Edge Terminals (CET) will combine innovative steerable antenna technology with functionality spanning modem, networking and edge compute capabilities. The O3b mPOWER CET will deliver advanced network capability in form factors optimized for market specific cost, performance and power that are quick and simple to install, a key part of the strategy to scale SES Networksâ proven Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) system for mass connectivity.

ALCAN, Isotropic Systems and Viasat each have unique, innovative and alternative approaches for the antenna technology, enabling SES Networks and its O3b mPOWER ecosystem with the best possible solutions for its customer market needs. This development strategy plays a critical role in making it faster, easier and more affordable to expand service reach for both SES Networks and its customers in the dynamic mobility, fixed data and government markets.

âO3b mPOWER is designed to provide cloud-scale connectivity through a âvirtual fibreâ network for application-aware services on a global scale,â said John-Paul Hemingway, Executive Vice President of Product, Marketing and Strategy for SES Networks. âWe believe that working closely with partners like ALCAN, Isotropic Systems and Viasat in a robust development ecosystem will enable us to introduce the latest innovations and greatest cost-efficiencies across multiple market segments at great scale.â

O3b mPOWER ecosystem of partners

O3b mPOWER creates a unique ecosystem of technology partners in space segment, ground infrastructure and software innovation. In addition to accelerating time to market for new technologies that bring scale to SES Networks, this approach to working together with industry partners in an open, collaborative, standards-based ecosystem will help make satellite a more seamless and mainstream part of global, cloud-scale data networking.

The O3b mPOWER technology partners each bring a differentiated approach to providing innovative technology for SES Networksâ CET:

ALCAN is working to develop a smart antenna that is flat, low power, and has no mechanical moving parts. The antenna has electronic beam steering capability, which is implemented using liquid crystal (LC) panels that can be manufactured at low cost in LC display assembly lines;

Isotropic Systems is developing a low-cost, low power, unlimited instantaneous bandwidth, optical-based, multi-beam electronically steered terminal that can transmit and receive high bandwidth signals in the same modular and scalable aperture;

Viasat is designing and building an all-electronic dual-beam flat panel antenna system to meet the requirements of the O3b mPOWER next-generation MEO satellite fleet. The Viasat antenna is based on proprietary flat panel core technology, a new radio frequency (RF) integrated circuit and a modular approach that will enable multiple types of user terminals to keep pace with growing broadband connectivity demands.

âWe are delighted to have achieved this milestone and are looking forward to working with SES to develop a low-cost and low-power flat panel antenna for SES and its MEO constellationâ, said Dr. Onur Karabey, CEO at ALCAN. âAt ALCAN, we are excited to be developing our ground-breaking smart antennas and are ideally positioned to meet the demands of an increasingly mobile and connected world.â

âUsers and service providers worldwide are demanding greater access to broadband, and satellite-based network providers like SES have the opportunity to deliver ubiquitous connectivity services to these potential customers with new and existing HTS capacity at all orbits,â said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems. âOur partnership with SES Networks will help us further develop and deploy our terminal technology. Their new Customer Edge Terminals aim to dramatically change satellite communications by providing cost-effective, high-throughput capacity for global users who lack much-needed connectivity.â

âAs part of Viasatâs commitment to broadband satellite services we have made some significant advancements in ground infrastructure and terminal technologies,â said Kevin Harkenrider, president, Commercial Networks at Viasat. âWe look forward to being an integral part of SESâ O3b mPOWER ecosystem and believe our flat panel technology will help create compelling end-to-end experiences for SES Networks and its end-users.â

At the heart of the unique O3b mPOWER system will be seven super-powered MEO satellites, with more than 30,000 dynamic, electronically-generated fully-shapeable and steerable beams that can be shifted and switched in real time. The fleet, built by Boeing, is scheduled for launch in 2021 and is scalable to multiple terabits of throughput globally, providing coverage to an area of nearly 400 million square kilometres.

